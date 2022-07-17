Wardlow blossoms into prominent role for No. 2 Knights

Jessie Wardlow made an impact on the Assumption High School softball team primarily with her legs the past two seasons.

If the Knights needed to steal a base or have someone run for their pitcher or catcher, Wardlow was the top option.

But when nine seniors departed following last summer’s state championship, it created an opportunity for others to step into the spotlight.

Enter Wardlow.

The junior has served as the spark plug at the top of the order and patrolled center field for the Class 3A second-ranked Knights (34-8).

Wardlow is second on the team with a .485 batting average and sports a .527 on-base percentage. She has scored a team-high 59 runs, compiled a dozen extra-base hits and swiped a team-best 39 bases heading into Tuesday’s 11 a.m. state quarterfinal against Ballard at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.

“She’s grown leaps and bounds from last year,” senior pitcher Bella Nigey said. “Being the leadoff hitter is such a crucial part of our team. She brings energy, she’s very versatile and a very well-rounded athlete.

“She’s getting on base a lot and usually gets our team off on a good foot.”

After having had just 30 varsity at-bats in the past two seasons, coach Ron Ferrill expected Wardlow to make a jump and be a contributor this season.

Ferrill just didn't expect it to be this big.

“No way,” he said. “She’s really emerged. I don’t think anybody that was being honest could say they anticipated this type of jump.”

Ferrill challenged Wardlow in a couple of areas during the offseason. He wanted her to become the field general in the outfield after being primarily a middle infielder. He also encouraged her to become more than a one-dimensional slap hitter.

With the help of hitting instructor Kevin Welch, Wardlow has become what Ferrill calls a “Swiss Army Knife” at the plate. She can soft slap, hard slap or bunt. If an infield plays in, she can hit past them. If they play deep, she can bunt her way on base. If the outfield comes in, she can blast it over their heads.

“Jessie has become a multi-tool weapon where the other team can’t zone in on one thing,” Ferrill said. “She’s embraced it and been very coachable with it. It has made her a defensive nightmare for the opponents.”

Wardlow has had a good example to follow. Her older sister, Olivia, was an all-stater and a five-year starter for the Knights and is preparing for her second season in the Iowa State University program.

“I’ve always looked up to her, especially in sports because she’s always been a pretty good player,” Wardlow said. “She’s my best friend and been someone for me to follow.”

Wardlow admits her biggest growth has come between the ears.

The scared and timid Wardlow who stepped onto the field at the state tournament as a freshman to replace her sister — who was out with a broken jaw — has been replaced with a confident and relaxed player.

It is a direct result of her work in the offseason and success this summer.

“It has definitely built up my confidence a lot,” she said. “This is my first year actually starting, and my team has done everything they can to help me with it. I’m not the player I am without them.”

Assumption may not be in the position it is without Wardlow.

“She creates havoc on the base paths, runs down crazy fly balls in the outfield and she’s been a leader to the young girls as well,” senior catcher Sydney Roe said. “She has really stepped up.”

Wardlow also keeps the mood light. Roe refers to her as a comedian on the field.

“You can’t really take her seriously,” Roe said. “She’s like a jokester.”

Ferrill said Wardlow and teammate Izzy Krogman have the ability to approach practices seriously but also can keep the team loose.

“She can bust her butt and get the most out of a workout and still play around with the team and keep the mood light,” Ferrill noted. “She and Izzy are the checks and balance to me a little bit.”

Wardlow didn’t start the season in the leadoff spot, but an injury to Maddie Loken changed that. When Wardlow was inserted there and Loken went to a run-producing role in the middle of the lineup, the Knights saw an uptick in offense.

Assumption has scored seven or more runs in each of its last seven games. The Knights outscored their three regional opponents, 32-0.

“We’ve been at our best in the postseason at executing game plans and having good approaches at the plate,” Nigey said. “This being the best ball we have played all year, it is going to be really hard to come out and lose any of these games.”

Still, Ferrill believes this is the deepest field he has seen in Assumption’s run of seven straight trips to the state tournament.

Mount Vernon and Williamsburg have been state regulars along with Assumption. Saydel and Davis County have an overpowering ace in the circle.

Ballard has a losing record at 16-20, but 23 of its 36 games have come against state-ranked competition. The Bombers beat 4A state qualifiers Carlisle and Indianola along with 5A state qualifier Pleasant Valley this season. In the regional final, it went on the road and throttled fourth-ranked West Liberty 8-1.

“We know we can’t take them for granted,” Roe said. “We can’t look at the record because they’ve beat some good teams during the season and in regionals. We need to have great pitch selection and can’t get overanxious.”

For Assumption, the big question is how its newcomers handle the state stage. Nigey, Roe, Loken and Helen Sons are the only starters returning.

“It is a different animal (in Fort Dodge),” Ferrill said. “If they can approach it like they did regionals, then I’m super happy where we’re at and I think everybody is going to get everything we have and have to play their 'A' game to beat us.

“If we get over there and the lights are too big, we’re going to learn the hard way.”