Wardlow bounces back from injury scare

The Davenport Assumption softball team does not need this kind of scare.
The test on Tuesday night in the Class 3A regional opener against Tipton was to see how senior leadoff hitter Olivia Wardlow could handle things after being hit in the right elbow from a pitch on Monday night against Clinton.
So far anyway, Wardlow has passed the test.
The Iowa State softball recruit drove in a pair of runs from the leadoff spot to help the Knights get past Tipton, 12-0, in four innings at the St. Vincent Center.
Assumption (35-3) will host Maquoketa (18-18) in a regional semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday.
Last season, the Knights lost Wardlow to a broken jaw after their first-round win in the Class 3A regional. While Assumption did make it to the state semifinals, things might have turned out differently if the Knights had their offensive table-setter at the top of the lineup and their starting second baseman.
Wardlow, who usually does not wear a protective brace on her right arm while batting lefthanded, said when she first got hit in the second game of a doubleheader against Clinton, it did scare her.
“It just hit the wrong spot,” Wardlow said of the pitch that got her. “At first, I was like maybe it just hit my funny bone but then it hurt a little more. But I did finish the game. But what after what happened last year, it is more of a mental thing.”
Wardlow did play in the designated player spot on Tuesday night instead of second base but she added it was just for precautionary measures.
She did not show any signs of being uncomfortable at the plate. Wardlow blasted a two-run single with the bases-loaded which was part of an eight-run first inning for the winners.
Wardlow did wear a brace on her arm at the plate on Tuesday night. But she said she was more nervous at the beginning of the season coming back from the broken jaw. Now, 38 games into the season, she is just going to roll with the circumstances.
“I am just being extra careful because it is the post-season,” Wardlow said. “Just a lot of ice and I have my sleeve and my arm-guard. I used to play with an arm-guard so I am used to it.”
While Wardlow might have the right frame of mind, Assumption fans might have held their collective breath after what happened on Monday.
“It’s always a little bit scary when someone gets hit,” Knights assistant coach Hannah Kelley. “But I think she is all good to go but we wanted to focus on letting her have her time to get better. Luckily, it really wasn’t a loss. She is still here, she is still able to bat and be a leader for us.”
Kelley said even though Wardlow might have been in some pain, she shows a toughness to keep on going.
“She stayed in, she ran, she did everything we needed her to do,” Kelley said. “For sure, she is a leader on this team and she showed it by playing.”
As for the rest of the game, the Knights got contributions from the entire lineup.
Anna Wohlers had a solo home run and an RBI double. Maddie Loken contributed a pair of RBIs from a sacrifice fly and a run-scoring ground out.
Libby Madden chipped in an RBI single while Helen Sons, Sydney Roe and Wohlers each scored twice. Assumption got four of its runs off six errors from Tipton (1-26).
Bella Nigey started and pitched two innings to get the win. She allowed one infield single and struck out six. Leah Maro got two innings of work and struck out three.
Sydney Barton had the lone hit for Tipton and also made several nice running catches in centerfield for the Tigers.
As for what Friday holds for Wardlow, she did not seem overly concerned as how to handle the next couple of days.
“Lots of ice and (pain medication),” she said with a smile.