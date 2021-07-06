Wardlow bounces back from injury scare

Wardlow did play in the designated player spot on Tuesday night instead of second base but she added it was just for precautionary measures.

She did not show any signs of being uncomfortable at the plate. Wardlow blasted a two-run single with the bases-loaded which was part of an eight-run first inning for the winners.

Wardlow did wear a brace on her arm at the plate on Tuesday night. But she said she was more nervous at the beginning of the season coming back from the broken jaw. Now, 38 games into the season, she is just going to roll with the circumstances.

“I am just being extra careful because it is the post-season,” Wardlow said. “Just a lot of ice and I have my sleeve and my arm-guard. I used to play with an arm-guard so I am used to it.”

While Wardlow might have the right frame of mind, Assumption fans might have held their collective breath after what happened on Monday.

“It’s always a little bit scary when someone gets hit,” Knights assistant coach Hannah Kelley. “But I think she is all good to go but we wanted to focus on letting her have her time to get better. Luckily, it really wasn’t a loss. She is still here, she is still able to bat and be a leader for us.”