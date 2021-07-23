Waukee beats Pleasant Valley for third place

Waukee 4, Pleasant Valley 1: The Pleasant Valley softball team saw its season end with a loss to Waukee in the Class 5A third-place game Friday evening at the Rogers Sports Complex.

Waukee (34-11) pushed across two runs in the second, another in the third and one in the sixth. Sami Felt had two hits for the Warriors.

Meanwhile, after PV scored 11 runs in its quarterfinal win over Southeast Polk, it was limited to one run in each of its last two games to Ankeny Centennial and Waukee.

Emily Wood, Sophia Lindquist, Addie Menke and Jessie Clemons had hits for the Spartans (34-9). Wood scored the lone run and Lindquist had the only RBI.

It was the final game for six PV seniors -- Wood, Lindquist, Addie Menke, Jessi Meyer, Kaitlyn Drish and Annika Tinsman.

