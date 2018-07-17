Try 1 month for 99¢
State Monday Class 3A-1 08
Davenport Assumption freshman Olivia Wardlow rounds second base on her way to third against Benton Community on Monday during the state tournament in Fort Dodge.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Lee News Network

Class 3A

Davenport Assumption (37-3) vs. Humboldt (31-3)

When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

How they got here: Assumption has outscored its four postseason opponents 34-6, including a 14-4 quarterfinal win over Benton. Humboldt has beaten four teams by a 30-6 margin in the postseason, including a 3-0 victory over Atlantic on Monday night. 

Assumption's key players: Olivia Wardlow, fr. (.557 avg., 55 runs, 15 2B, 30 RBI); Hannah Kelley, sr. (21-1, 0.53 ERA; .418 avg., 52 RBI); Anna Wohlers, fr. (.417 avg., 11 2B, 44 RBI)

Humboldt's key players: Ellie Jacobson, so. (29-2, 0.90 ERA, 194 IP, 237 Ks); Carlie Thompson, so. (.458 avg., 46 runs, 10 2B, 24 SB); Jori Hajek, fr. (.358 avg., 8 HR, 29 RBI)

Quick hits: No. 1 Assumption has won 19 straight games since a 13-0 loss to Pleasant Valley at the Davenport West tournament in June. The Knights haven't been held below four runs since a 3-2 win over Davenport North on June 11. Olivia Wardlow and Olivia Allen have combined for 13 hits in the postseason. ... No. 4 Humboldt has won nine in a row. Two of its three losses are to state semifinalists in Lisbon (1A) and Albia (3A). The Wildcats have only two starters back from last year's fifth-place team. 

Class 2A

Louisa-Muscatine (36-6) vs. Central Springs (28-3)

When: Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

How they got here: Louisa-Muscatine clubbed Danville, rallied late to beat Wapello, blanked East Marshall and slipped past Wilton 3-2 in the quarterfinals. This is L-M's first trip to state in program history. Central Springs beat West Fork, Nashua-Plainfield and St. Ansgar in regionals before a 4-0 win over Logan-Magnolia on Monday.

L-M's key players: Isabelle True, jr. (18-3, 1.40 ERA, 127 1/3 IP, 189 Ks); Katie Koppe, jr. (.434 avg., 12 2B, 36 RBI); Hailey Sanders, so. (.337 avg., 8 2B, 32 RBI; 8-2, 1.07 ERA)

Central Springs' key players: Hannah Ausenhus, jr. (28-3, 0.84 ERA, 158 1/3 IP, 190 Ks); Anna Dietrich, sr. (.406 avg., 12 2B, 8 HR, 55 RBI); Kaylee Parks, sr. (.500 avg., 42 runs, 17 SB)

Quick hits: The top seed and ranked third in 2A, the Falcons have reeled off 12 straight wins. True struck out a 2A state tournament record 16 in Monday's win over Wilton. L-M outfielder McKenna Hohenadel left Monday's game with injury after sliding into second base. Central Springs is at state for the fourth straight year. Ausenhus is a a carer 100-game plus winner. Central Springs has played only one 4A/5A school this season. L-M has played 11. 

Class 5A

Pleasant Valley (34-7) vs. WDM Valley (32-9)

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

How they got here: PV blanked Davenport Central and doubled-up Burlington in regionals before Tuesday's 4-0 win over Iowa City High. Valley beat Roosevelt (10-0) and Ankeny (4-0) before Tuesday's 2-1 win over Johnston. 

PV's key players: Ellie Spelhaug, sr. (22-2, 0.67 ERA; 13 HR, 59 RBI); Alexia Lara, sr. (.453 avg., 14 2B, 8 HR, 39 RBI; 10-2, 1.31 ERA); Emily Wood, fr. (.504 avg., 52 runs, 10 3B)

Valley's key players: Alex Honnold, so. (.590 avg., 20 2B, 27 RBI); Claire Stalzer, sr. (18-5, 1.48 ERA, 158 1/3 IP, 143 Ks); Maggie House, jr. (.375 avg., 14 2B, 5 HR, 36 RBI)

Quick hits: This will be third meeting of the season between the teams. Top-ranked PV won the first meeting 5-4 and fifth-ranked Valley took the second, 1-0, on June 30. The Spartans outlasted the Tigers in extra innings in last year's state quarterfinal en route to their state title. The top four hitters in PV's lineup -- Carli Spelhaug, Wood, Ellie Spelhaug and Lara -- have 22 of the team's 25 postseason hits. Valley has won six state titles, none since 2010. 

