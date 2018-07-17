Class 3A
Davenport Assumption (37-3) vs. Humboldt (31-3)
When: Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
How they got here: Assumption has outscored its four postseason opponents 34-6, including a 14-4 quarterfinal win over Benton. Humboldt has beaten four teams by a 30-6 margin in the postseason, including a 3-0 victory over Atlantic on Monday night.
Assumption's key players: Olivia Wardlow, fr. (.557 avg., 55 runs, 15 2B, 30 RBI); Hannah Kelley, sr. (21-1, 0.53 ERA; .418 avg., 52 RBI); Anna Wohlers, fr. (.417 avg., 11 2B, 44 RBI)
Humboldt's key players: Ellie Jacobson, so. (29-2, 0.90 ERA, 194 IP, 237 Ks); Carlie Thompson, so. (.458 avg., 46 runs, 10 2B, 24 SB); Jori Hajek, fr. (.358 avg., 8 HR, 29 RBI)
Quick hits: No. 1 Assumption has won 19 straight games since a 13-0 loss to Pleasant Valley at the Davenport West tournament in June. The Knights haven't been held below four runs since a 3-2 win over Davenport North on June 11. Olivia Wardlow and Olivia Allen have combined for 13 hits in the postseason. ... No. 4 Humboldt has won nine in a row. Two of its three losses are to state semifinalists in Lisbon (1A) and Albia (3A). The Wildcats have only two starters back from last year's fifth-place team.
Class 2A
Louisa-Muscatine (36-6) vs. Central Springs (28-3)
When: Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
How they got here: Louisa-Muscatine clubbed Danville, rallied late to beat Wapello, blanked East Marshall and slipped past Wilton 3-2 in the quarterfinals. This is L-M's first trip to state in program history. Central Springs beat West Fork, Nashua-Plainfield and St. Ansgar in regionals before a 4-0 win over Logan-Magnolia on Monday.
L-M's key players: Isabelle True, jr. (18-3, 1.40 ERA, 127 1/3 IP, 189 Ks); Katie Koppe, jr. (.434 avg., 12 2B, 36 RBI); Hailey Sanders, so. (.337 avg., 8 2B, 32 RBI; 8-2, 1.07 ERA)
Central Springs' key players: Hannah Ausenhus, jr. (28-3, 0.84 ERA, 158 1/3 IP, 190 Ks); Anna Dietrich, sr. (.406 avg., 12 2B, 8 HR, 55 RBI); Kaylee Parks, sr. (.500 avg., 42 runs, 17 SB)
Quick hits: The top seed and ranked third in 2A, the Falcons have reeled off 12 straight wins. True struck out a 2A state tournament record 16 in Monday's win over Wilton. L-M outfielder McKenna Hohenadel left Monday's game with injury after sliding into second base. Central Springs is at state for the fourth straight year. Ausenhus is a a carer 100-game plus winner. Central Springs has played only one 4A/5A school this season. L-M has played 11.
Class 5A
Pleasant Valley (34-7) vs. WDM Valley (32-9)
When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
How they got here: PV blanked Davenport Central and doubled-up Burlington in regionals before Tuesday's 4-0 win over Iowa City High. Valley beat Roosevelt (10-0) and Ankeny (4-0) before Tuesday's 2-1 win over Johnston.
PV's key players: Ellie Spelhaug, sr. (22-2, 0.67 ERA; 13 HR, 59 RBI); Alexia Lara, sr. (.453 avg., 14 2B, 8 HR, 39 RBI; 10-2, 1.31 ERA); Emily Wood, fr. (.504 avg., 52 runs, 10 3B)
Valley's key players: Alex Honnold, so. (.590 avg., 20 2B, 27 RBI); Claire Stalzer, sr. (18-5, 1.48 ERA, 158 1/3 IP, 143 Ks); Maggie House, jr. (.375 avg., 14 2B, 5 HR, 36 RBI)
Quick hits: This will be third meeting of the season between the teams. Top-ranked PV won the first meeting 5-4 and fifth-ranked Valley took the second, 1-0, on June 30. The Spartans outlasted the Tigers in extra innings in last year's state quarterfinal en route to their state title. The top four hitters in PV's lineup -- Carli Spelhaug, Wood, Ellie Spelhaug and Lara -- have 22 of the team's 25 postseason hits. Valley has won six state titles, none since 2010.