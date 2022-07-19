Wednesday's state semifinal softball capsules

Class 5A

Who: No. 3 Muscatine (36-4) vs. No. 4 Waukee Northwest (33-7)

When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

At stake: Winner faces No. 1 Fort Dodge or No. 6 West Des Moines Valley in the title game at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Muscatine's players to watch: Ysabel Lerma, so., 3B (.405 avg., 10 doubles, 6 HR, 38 RBIs); Maura Chalupa, jr., P (21-2, 1.09 ERA, 134 2/3 IP, 195 Ks); Kyleia Salyars, jr., C (.388 avg., 11 extra-base hits, 31 RBIs)

Waukee Northwest's players to watch: Bailie Kroll, sr., OF (.496 avg., 45 runs, 12 SB); Maddie Oetzmann, jr., P (22-2, 0.69 ERA, 141 2/3 IP, 186 Ks); Reagan Bartholomew, sr., SS (.440 avg., 11 doubles, 9 HR, 57 RBIs)

Quick hits: Muscatine beat Northwest 3-0 at the Iowa City tournament on July 2. Chalupa threw a two-hitter with six strikeouts. Bartholomew, a Miami University signee, leads 5A with her 57 RBIs. The Muskies are seeking their first finals appearance since winning the second of their two titles in 2000. Chalupa has surrendered only one run in three postseason games.

Class 4A

Who: No. 3 Dallas Center-Grimes (34-6) vs. No. 8 North Scott (29-10)

When: Wednesday, 1:30 p.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

At stake: Winner faces No. 1 Winterset or No. 5 Carlisle in the title game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

DCG players to watch: Aubrey Johansen, so., P (.489 avg., 10 HR, 42 RBIs; 17-2, 1.96 ERA, 118 IP, 77 Ks); Elle Nelsen, sr., 3B (.456 avg., 18 doubles, 8 HR, 40 RBIs); Reese Burke, so., C (.409 avg., 14 doubles, 4 HR, 38 RBIs)

North Scott players to watch: Maddy McDermott, jr., P (.408 avg., 11 HR, 52 RBIs; 17-5, 1.68 ERA, 129 IP, 139 Ks); Carley Bredar, jr., OF (.377 avg., 23 RBIs, 26 SB); Sydney Skarich, so., SS (.358 avg., 23 RBIs, 32 SB)

Quick hits: DCG, which leads the 4A field in batting average and is second in home runs, has won 14 consecutive games and 24 of its last 25. It coasted through regionals and then beat Indianola 9-3 in the quarterfinal round. North Scott has outscored teams 13-1 in three postseason games. DCG beat North Scott in the third-place game at the state tournament two years ago.

Class 3A

Who: No. 2 Assumption (35-8) vs. No. 3 Williamsburg (33-10)

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

At stake: Winner faces No. 1 Mount Vernon or No. 4 Saydel in the title game at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Assumption players to watch: Sydney Roe, sr., C (.525 avg., 18 doubles, 8 HR, 53 RBIs); Bella Nigey, sr., P (23-3, 0.75 ERA, 135 IP, 168 Ks); Jessie Wardlow, jr., OF (.485 avg., 62 runs, 21 RBIs, 39 SB)

Williamsburg players to watch: Shannon Finn, so., OF (.485 avg., 41 runs, 16 RBIs, 33 SB); Peyton Driscoll, jr., P (18-4, 1.96 ERA, 157 1/3 IP, 191 Ks); Rylee Vercande, sr., OF (.450 avg., 12 doubles, 12 HR, 42 RBIs)

Quick hits: Assumption is in the semifinals for the seventh straight year and Williamsburg for the third season in a row. The Knights have outscored their first four foes in the postseason, 44-2. The Raiders have dominated by the tune of 32-1 in the last four contests. Vercande, a Northern Iowa signee, leads the 3A field with a dozen home runs. Driscoll beat Assumption in the semifinals two years ago.

Class 2A

Who: No. 2 North Union (33-3) vs. No. 7 Wilton (27-6)

When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge

At stake: Winner faces No. 1 Central Springs or No. 4 Iowa City Regina in the title game at 5 p.m. Friday.

North Union players to watch: Emily Meyer, jr., P (33-3, 0.75 ERA, 184 2/3 IP, 312 Ks; .424 avg., 8 HR, 59 RBIs); Cassie Beadle, sr., 3B (.544 avg., 30 RBIs, 7 SB); Sam Nielsen, sr., LF (.532 avg., 60 runs, 33 RBIs, 20 SB)

Wilton players to watch: Charlotte Brown, jr., P (26-6, 2.37 ERA, 190 1/3 IP, 240 Ks; .449 avg., 4 HR, 33 RBIs); Peyton Souhrada, sr., OF (.474 avg., 9 doubles, 8 HR, 41 RBIs); Taylor Drayfahl, jr., SS (.412 avg., 40 runs, 10 doubles, 25 RBIs)

Quick hits: Wilton is a win from playing in its first state title game in program history. The Beavers have been stellar at the plate in the postseason, averaging 10.5 runs per game. Meyer and Brown are 1-2 in the 2A field in strikeouts. North Union, which edged Louisa-Muscatine in the quarterfinals 4-3, has won 11 in a row and return seven starters from last year's state tournament team.

