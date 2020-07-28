Wednesday's state softball semifinal capsules

Class 5A
Who: No. 2 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (24-1) vs. No. 8 Muscatine (19-2)
When: Wednesday, 11 a.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
At stake: Winner advances to Thursday’s 5 p.m. championship game against winner of No. 1 Fort Dodge and No. 6 Ankeny Centennial.
Kennedy’s three to watch: Kaylin Kinney, sr., P (10-0, 0.37 ERA, 57 IP, 67 Ks; .625 avg., 10 HR, 29 RBIs); Mya Dodge, jr., CF (.382 avg., 13 2B, 8 HR, 34 RBIs); Keaton Gerber, so., 1B (.471 avg., 9 2B, 5 HR, 19 RBIs)
Muscatine’s three to watch: Rylie Moss, jr., CF (.636 avg., 38 runs, 6 3B, 12 RBIs); Kaylynn Salyars, jr., SS (.472 avg., 9 2B, 3 3B, 32 RBIs); Olivia Harmon, jr., LF (.464 avg., 6 extra-base hits, 21 RBIs)
Need to know: Kennedy has never reached a state final in softball. Muscatine is seeking its first trip to a championship game in 20 years (the last of its two state titles). The Cougars are paced by Kinney, a Nebraska recruit who has yielded just three earned runs in 57 innings this year. Also the team’s top hitter, Kinney is coming off a three-hit performance in Monday’s quarterfinal win over PV. Muscatine has won seven in a row, matching its longest streak of the season. The Muskies have struck out just 42 times all season, lowest in 5A.
Class 4A
Who: No. 1 Carlisle (19-3) vs. No. 5 North Scott (17-9)
When: Wednesday, 1 p.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
At stake: Winner advances to Thursday’s 7:30 p.m. championship game against winner of No. 8 Dallas Center-Grimes and No. 10 Winterset.
Carlisle’s three to watch: Molly Hoekstra, sr., P (14-1, 1.40 ERA, 90 IP, 71 Ks; .314 avg., 7 2B); Meredith Hoffman, sr., 1B (.353 avg., 6 2B, 3 HR, 26 RBIs); Kennedy Preston, sr., C (.508 avg., 12 2B, 3 HR, 22 RBIs)
North Scott’s three to watch: Rachel Anderson, sr., LF (.394 avg., 8 2B, 26 RBIs); Brooke Kilburg, sr., CF (.457 avg., 33 runs, 12 extra-base hits, 26 RBIs, 12 SB); Sam Lee, sr., C (.398 avg., 11 2B, 22 RBIs)
Need to know: This is a rematch of last year’s 4A championship game that Carlisle won 1-0. The Wildcats return six starters from that team and are pursuing their sixth state crown in school history. They upended Le Mars 5-0 in the quarterfinals. Carlisle, ranked No. 1 all season, has won eight straight since a 2-0 loss to 5A top-ranked Fort Dodge. North Scott has not been shut out all season and is averaging nearly eight runs per game. It has been dominant in the postseason with back-to-back wins by run rule and a plus-25 run differential.
Class 3A
Who: No. 2 Assumption (20-5) vs. No. 3 Williamsburg (24-4)
When: Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
At stake: Winner advances to Friday's 2:30 p.m. championship game against No. 1 Albia or No. 5 Mount Vernon.
Assumption's three to watch: Anna Wohlers, jr., C (.472 avg., 7 2B, 11 HR, 34 RBIs); Leah Maro, fr., P (9-1, 1.76 ERA, 43 2/3 IP, 35 Ks); Maddie Loken, so., SS (.413 avg., 4 HR, 27 RBIs)
Williamsburg's three to watch: Jill Holub, sr., 3B (.375 avg., 11 2B, 5 HR, 30 RBIs); Paige Driscoll, fr., P (15-3, 1.13 ERA, 124 IP, 178 Ks); Elle Ridgeway, fr., 1B (.375 avg., 4 HR, 31 RBIs)
Need to know: Assumption clubbed Williamsburg 12-0 on June 20. The Knights smacked four home runs and tagged Driscoll for eight runs in 3 2/3 innings. Since that game, Williamsburg has won 21 of 23, including victories over 5A Pleasant Valley and a sweep of 2A second-ranked Louisa-Muscatine. Williamsburg upended Algona 3-1 in the quarterfinals. Assumption has won 10 straight games at the state tournament, outscoring foes 85-14 in that span. Coach Ron Ferrill's team can secure a fifth straight trip to the finals with a win.
Class 2A
Who: No. 1 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 4 Northeast (20-2)
When: Wednesday, 5 p.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
At stake: Winner advances to Friday's 5 p.m. championship against No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine or No. 3 Ogden.
North Linn's three to watch: Abby Flanagan, sr., P (16-0, 0.32 ERA, 87 1/3 IP, 135 Ks); Grace Flanagan, sr., C (.500 avg., 10 2B, 5 HR, 33 RBIs); Hannah Bridgewater, sr., CF (.529 avg., 48 runs, 12 extra-base hits, 32 RBIs, 46 SB)
Northeast's three to watch: Neveah Hildebrandt, jr., CF (.403 avg., 29 runs, 8 extra-base hits, 17 RBIs, 12 SB); Madison Kluever, 8th, P (19-2, 2.78 ERA, 126 IP, 75 Ks); Alexis Ehlers, jr., SS (.508 avg., 12 2B, 20 RBIs, 8 SB)
Need to know: North Linn is the only unbeaten team left in the state regardless of classification. The Lynx have outscored their four postseason opponents 37-0. Abby Flanagan, with more than 100 career victories, has given up just four earned runs all season. North Linn thrives on the bases, stealing 142 on 148 attempts. Northeast, in its first state semifinal, has only been held under four runs three times this season. These are the top two hitting teams in 2A — North Linn (.418) and Northeast (.410).
Class 2A
Who: No. 2 Louisa-Muscatine (19-5) vs. No. 3 Ogden (20-3)
When: Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Rogers Sports Complex, Fort Dodge
At stake: Winner advances to Friday's 5 p.m. championship against No. 1 North Linn or No. 4 Northeast.
L-M's three to watch: Hailey Sanders, sr., P (15-2, 0.75 ERA, 102 IP, 161 Ks; .444 avg., 8 2B, 3 HR, 26 RBIs); McKenna Hohenadel, so., CF (.537 avg., 33 runs, 3 HR, 31 RBIs); Kylee Sanders, jr., SS (.582 avg., 40 runs, 13 2B, 12 SB)
Ogden's three to watch: Denali Loecker, sr., P (.565 avg., 10 HR, 29 RBIs, 32 walks; 14-2, 1.44 ERA, 114 IP, 144 Ks); Reagan Church, jr., DH (.389 avg., 10 2B, 30 RBIs); Hannah Dutcher, sr., 1B (.444 avg., 10 extra-base hits, 23 RBIs)
Need to know: Loecker, an Iowa recruit, is ranked among the top 100 prospects in the country by Extra Innings Softball for the 2020 class. She was walked four times in Tuesday's quarterfinal win over Mount Ayr. Ogden didn't play a regional final as East Marshall was forced to forfeit because of a positive COVID-19 test. L-M is seeking to make a championship game for the third straight year. Neither team has lost to a 2A school this year.
