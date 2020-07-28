Wednesday's state softball semifinal capsules

Class 5A

Need to know: Kennedy has never reached a state final in softball. Muscatine is seeking its first trip to a championship game in 20 years (the last of its two state titles). The Cougars are paced by Kinney, a Nebraska recruit who has yielded just three earned runs in 57 innings this year. Also the team’s top hitter, Kinney is coming off a three-hit performance in Monday’s quarterfinal win over PV. Muscatine has won seven in a row, matching its longest streak of the season. The Muskies have struck out just 42 times all season, lowest in 5A.