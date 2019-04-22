When Davenport West opens the softball season next month, the Falcons will have their third head coach in three years.
The latest coach is a familiar face and voice in the program.
West activities director Kevin Petersen said Monday afternoon Jim Weisrock will serve as the interim head coach this summer.
Weisrock, also the school's wrestling coach, has worked with West's junior varsity softball program the past three years.
"I know all the girls and have built a relationship with them, so it seems to be a fairly seamless transition," Weisrock said. "This is a better situation for them than trying to get to know a new coach again. They know my style."
Earlier this month, Jake Schumann submitted his resignation after just one summer in the position.
Schumann and his wife, Sharon, are moving to the Grand Rapids, Michigan area at the end of the school year. Sharon's family is from Michigan.
Petersen expected to have Schumann coach this summer, but the family sold its house quicker than anticipated.
Petersen said the Schumanns already will be living in a hotel to get through the final month of the school year.
"With only having a month to find someone, that's the reason we went with an interim coach," Petersen said. "We'll start posting now for a head coach for the following year.
"It is going to be tough because we don't have a teaching job for someone right now. We'll do the best we can to find someone."
Schumann took over last year for Steve Saladino, who spent more than 35 seasons directing the Falcons.
West was 26-16 and reached the Class 5A regional final before losing to Dubuque Hempstead 4-0 in 2018.
Weisrock hasn't given serious consideration to his long-term plans with softball.
"I'm doing this now because I think the girls just needed somebody here familiar," he said. "With Jake, Sharon and another one of our assistants gone, I'm the only one left on the staff.
"We'll see how it goes this year and what direction Kevin wants to go. I'm just trying to get everything organized for this season."
Softball practice starts May 6. Weisrock still is trying to finalize a staff.
The Falcons return two of their top three pitchers from last season in senior Erica Ralfs and sophomore Kaylie Caldwell. It'll also be an opportunity for Weisrock to coach his daughter, Megan, a junior.
"When it comes to softball, it just seems Davenport West reloads," Weisrock said. "Our pitching staff is solid, and we'll rely on some young kids to play some decent defense.
"Hopefully, we can lean on our pitchers and scrape out a few runs."