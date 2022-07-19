"We're going to run a winning program': Alleman hires Ackerman as next softball coach

The next step of Alleman’s athletic overhaul has been taken.

The school announced that Mike Ackerman will take over as head varsity softball coach months after low numbers kept Alleman from fielding a team for the 2022 season.

Ackerman will replace Mike Ebner, who stepped down in April after 16 seasons at the helm. Ebner was with the program for 32 total years and led the Pioneers to a Class 2A state title in 2014.

In recent months, Alleman has kept Jane Barrett and Mike Lootens on in administration roles, hired Mark VanNatta as athletic director and brought on Rick Thomas to coach boys basketball in addition to Ackerman.

The Pioneers’ newest coach has been an assistant with St. Ambrose University’s softball team since 2017 as well as Davenport Assumption from 2012-19 and 2021, during which time the Knights captured four state titles. That experience gave Ackerman, who has been coaching softball for over 16 years, an idea of what it takes to build up a program.

“When I started there at Assumption we had less than 20 kids in the program. We were able to field a team, but we had less than 20 kids and then we built a tradition and program that by the time of my last year at Assumption we were in the mid-30s,” Ackerman said. “I know how to build a program and what it looks like and the steps that are needed to ensure that the numbers continue to increase.”

And that effort started immediately. Ackerman brought on Dan Notton and his daughter Eryn Ackerman, who played at Assumption, to be his assistant coaches.

A summer softball camp was put into motion before Mike Ackerman was hired, but the same week he got the job he was able to meet the future of Alleman softball. Girls from sixth grade to senior year were there, and Ackerman already has a list of about a dozen athletes slated to play next season.

“One of the assistants (Dan Notton) that I’m going to take with me and I were able to get (to the softball camp) and it was exciting to meet a few of the girls,” Ackerman said. “I know a few of them were excited to meet us and learn some of the philosophy that we’re going to take with us.”

That philosophy is aggressiveness paired with solid fundamentals. Ackerman wants to infuse the same things he did at St. Ambrose, which had a winning record every season Ackerman was on staff, at Alleman.

“I like being aggressive, and if you look back at those teams that we had at Assumption we were up over 170 stolen bases every year,” Ackerman said. “Our thought is that every player on your team can be aggressive. One of the things I tried to instill at camp is that you’re not happy with the base you’re on. It’s now your job to get to the next base.

“We’re also going to be fundamental. You’re already at an disadvantage with 11 or 12 kids compared to the 16 or 17 on another team, so everyone has to be as fundamentally sound as they can be. We’re going to run the same practices that we ran at St. Ambrose, run the same drills, to make sure that when we get to the games the girls will have already been put in the same situations.”

Alleman has been at the center of controversy the past 24 months, but Ackerman wants the community to know that that’s changing. The Pioneers have six softball state titles, more than any other athletic team at the school, and Ackerman plans to steer the program back in that direction.

“I want them to know that we're going to run the program the right way,” Ackerman said. “The girls are going to make sure they're going to make the families proud. They're going to make the school proud. We're going to do it the right way. And win. We’re going to run a winning program.”