West Liberty softball falls to Ballard, but young squad lays foundation

WEST LIBERTY — It was a bad night for things to go wrong, but West Liberty’s softball team couldn’t catch a break Tuesday night.

The Comets fell behind early and lost 8-1 to Ballard in the Class 3 Region 5 championship at West Liberty Elementary School.

Three errors, two balls that hit the glove of a running outfielder and a baserunner getting hit by a ball en route to second were some of the mistakes that cost West Liberty its season, but a single game doesn’t define a team.

Matt Hoeppner’s squad, which had just two seniors and eight combined freshman or eighth graders on a 15 person roster, started the year 1-3 but bounced back with 12 straight wins to eventually earn the top seed in Region 5.

“We started 1-3 … and at that point coach and I told them lets win a few before conference play,” Hoeppner said. “Well, all they did was win (12) in a row. Our motto has been be 1-0. All they have done is grow and fight. We had three new outfielders and not one of them was in a varsity game last year.”

One of the two seniors is Sailor Hall, who finished the season in the circle at 20-4. After two rocky innings to start, Hall allowed just one run over the next four innings to keep the Comets’ hopes alive.

“I would put her close to an elite pitcher in the entire state,” Hoeppner said. “We don’t get where we are, a No. 1 seed and fourth in the rankings, without her. She is the type of the kid you could challenge and we would tell her that it’s time to get some outs here and she did that.”

The scoring started when Brooklyn Baumgardner connected on a two-out double to left-center just outside the outstretched glove of the Comets’ center fielder to make it 2-0.

The Bombers added three more in the second after a bases-loaded single by Jocie Hobbs brought in two. A throwing error at third brought a third run across to make it 5-0 before the second inning had concluded.

“Sports are about momentum. They got that big double to score two and that was a jump-start for them," Hoeppner said. "It put us in a downer right off the bat. We gave up three in the second which I think piggybacked off of the first. I definitely think it was shock and awe, but then we fought from then on. It just wasn’t enough.”

West Liberty picked up its first baserunner in the third on a walk but didn’t record its first hit until the sixth. Kiley Collins smacked a single to break Baumgardner’s no-hit bid. Baumgardner walked six, but the Comets were unable to create much hard contact to take advantage with runners on base in the later innings.

“It wasn’t like she was blowing our kids away, but our leadoff hitter — who is a phenomenal hitter — was jammed a couple times,” Hoeppner said. “The biggest thing we saw was that she was trying to work us away, but then would change eye level and then pop back inside. We just didn’t barrel up as many as them tonight.”

With two outs and nobody on base down 8-0 in the bottom of the seventh, West Liberty created a run. Paige Werling singled and two straight walks loaded the bases. A wild pitch ended the shutout.

“We talked a little bit when their coach went out there (to visit Baumgardner) and I told the girls that ‘Whatever you do, make your last at-bat a good one. Swing at your pitches.’ She was laboring a little bit late in the game and I told them to take advantage of that where we can. And they did. They scrapped together a run, but unfortunately they had already scrapped across eight by then so.”

The Bombers (16-20) will head to state, but Hoeppner is proud of what his team accomplished and what lies ahead.

“I’m completely proud of them,” Hoeppner said. “You try not to look ahead to other seasons, but we know we are only losing our starting pitcher on our entire roster. We hit the ball well most of the season but kind of forgot to tonight. That’s softball. I’m still proud of these kids for battling all year long and growing every single day.”