West softball bags two come-from-behind tourney wins

Off to a 4-0 start in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, the Davenport West softball team knows it has a tough week ahead of it in league play.

With doubleheaders against fellow MAC contenders Bettendorf and Assumption looming, the Falcons looked to Saturday's West Varsity Invitational as a chance to stretch their competitive muscles.

As it turned out, the Falcons got the challenge it hoped for and then some. The hosts went 2-0 Saturday at the West Baseball/Softball Complex, but needed to rally in both games to add to their impressive 13-1 start.

In their opener, the Falcons struck for two seventh-inning runs to top Class 4A seventh-ranked Indianola 4-3. West then overcame a pair of early five-run deficits against Fort Madison to score a 9-6 victory.

"The best thing about this tourney is that we see different teams that we don't normally get to see," West coach Steve Saladino said. "This was a great team effort by a great bunch of girls, and we want to get better as we go."

Against Indianola (11-6), the Falcons trailed 3-1 going into the bottom of the sixth. Aubrey Gradin (2-for-4) scored on a bases-loaded walk to Madison Sparks to make it a one-run game and set the stage for the final inning.

First, a one-out Raegan Ware single scored Abbey Smith with the tying run. Sparks then came up with two outs and singled in Ashley Smith with the winner.

"I didn't want to let anyone down," said Sparks, who also earned the win against the Indians. "My pitch was my pitch, and I was swinging to get a base hit. We really wanted to win to keep our (record) the same and also challenge ourselves."

"I knew I could trust my teammates to step up and get it done," added Ware. "We just needed to keep our momentum going. We did a good job of taking what we did in the first game and bringing it into our second game.

Against the Bloodhounds (8-10), West was buoyed both by the hitting of Gradin (3-for-3, four RBIs) and lead-off batter Abbey Smith (3-for-4, three runs) and a strong relief pitching performance from Mya Verdon.

Coming on in the second inning after Fort Madison erupted for five runs in the first, Verdon gave up a lead-off double to Logan Johnson and an RBI single to Erika Kruse that had the hosts down 6-1. After that, she retired 18 of the next 19 batters she faced.

"My teammates have my back, and I knew if they hit off me, they'd get it," Verdon said. "Next week in the MAC, we're going up against some tougher teams, so these wins are helping us see how far we've come."

West began its second-game rally with a three-run third inning, then Gradin's two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth scored Krislyn Danielsen and Abbey Smith with the tying runs.

In the last of the sixth, Hannah Mitchell was hit by a pitch to open the inning and eventually scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch. The Falcons added on two more runs for insurance.

"When we work as a team," Sparks said, "we know we can be tough."

Split for Wildcats: After taking an 11-3 loss to Indianola in its tournament opener, Davenport North (3-11) bounced back to end the day on a high note.

The Wildcats overcame a five-run deficit against West Burlington/Notre Dame (12-3), scoring three runs in the fourth and four in the fifth inning to top the Falcons 8-7 and finish with a split.

Jordan Snarr and Allison Boynton each drove in two runs for North, with Snarr and Lauren Durst each notching two hits. Cam Bergthold earned the win in relief.

"We've struggled to play clean defense, but today, we put some innings together that were clean; we had just one error in two games," North coach Doug Beasley said. "We're going into a good part of our MAC schedule, and I'm really happy with how we performed."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0