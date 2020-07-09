West softball walks off to earn MAC split against North Scott

West’s Game 2 rally came after Drew Lewis relieved North Scott starter Ryann Cheek, who struck out the side in the fifth and gave up one hit in the sixth, leaving the 3-4-5 hitters due up in the seventh. A walk, strikeout, and two singles set the table for West junior Rylee Rommel, who laced a two-run double to tie it at 7. Cheek re-entered once the game was tied.

“For us, we need to find somebody that can close,” said North Scott coach Holly Hoelting. “We need to put her (Lewis) in situations before the postseason to see if she can do that. Ryann was pitching well but did have a couple runs on her. Before that inning started, obviously there was five runs against her; trying to find a different groove coming out for that third or fourth time up in the lineup was our idea.”

In addition to supplying one of West’s key hits, Rommel earned the Game 2 win in the circle, pitching a complete game and retiring the final eight Lancers after giving up eight singles and five walks.

“We’ve had a rough start, and I feel like this win really boosts our energy for the next games,” she said. “This win really just brought us together and showed us that we can win and can compete with these bigger teams.”