West softball walks off to earn MAC split against North Scott

Tied at seven with North Scott in the bottom of the seventh inning, Davenport West incoming freshman Hannah Mitchell was tasked with executing a bunt with the potential winning run on third.
The eighth-grader came through.
Mitchell’s bunt deadened the ball in front of home plate long enough for freshman courtesy runner Helena Puckett to score, capping a three-run seventh to earn the Falcons an 8-7 walk-off win in Game 2 to split Thursday's Mississippi Athletic Conference doubleheader.
The Lancers held off a West rally in a 10-8 win in Game 1 at West’s Baseball/Softball Sports Complex. The contests were moved up to Thursday morning due to impending afternoon storms.
After starting the season 0-11 and losing its first 10 MAC games, being outscored 88-4 its first eight, Mitchell & Co. sparked the latest positive for the Falcons (3-12, 3-11 MAC) and coach Steve Saladino. West swept two at Clinton on Monday.
“That was good for her; it was a tough situation,” the coach said of Mitchell, who joined the team with little previous softball experience. “That was really a nice bunt. She did it.”
The win eliminated any chance of a MAC title share for North Scott (13-7, 9-5 MAC), which was second in the Class 4A state rankings a few weeks ago.
West’s Game 2 rally came after Drew Lewis relieved North Scott starter Ryann Cheek, who struck out the side in the fifth and gave up one hit in the sixth, leaving the 3-4-5 hitters due up in the seventh. A walk, strikeout, and two singles set the table for West junior Rylee Rommel, who laced a two-run double to tie it at 7. Cheek re-entered once the game was tied.
“For us, we need to find somebody that can close,” said North Scott coach Holly Hoelting. “We need to put her (Lewis) in situations before the postseason to see if she can do that. Ryann was pitching well but did have a couple runs on her. Before that inning started, obviously there was five runs against her; trying to find a different groove coming out for that third or fourth time up in the lineup was our idea.”
In addition to supplying one of West’s key hits, Rommel earned the Game 2 win in the circle, pitching a complete game and retiring the final eight Lancers after giving up eight singles and five walks.
“We’ve had a rough start, and I feel like this win really boosts our energy for the next games,” she said. “This win really just brought us together and showed us that we can win and can compete with these bigger teams.”
She said staying upbeat and picking each other up has been key this season. West trailed Game 2 4-0 before a two-out rally led to four unearned runs in the third. West had 11 hits and two walks in the victory. Leadoff hitter Ashley Smith was 3-for-3 with a trio of singles; Abby Smith had two hits, including a two-run double in the third.
Rommel said she simply cleared her head and took advantage of her spot before her late double tied the game. Her happiness extended into Mitchell’s winning bunt.
“For her to come in and execute what we needed to be done was really good, and that’s really good for her,” she said.
Emalee Lemon pitched a complete game in West’s loss, but the Falcons battled, scoring two runs in the seventh on an Ashlynn Utterback home run. Utterback, who hit her first home run against Clinton after missing some time, knocked in four runs in the opener. Her sac fly gave West a 4-3 lead after three innings.
North Scott overcame rocky pitching with 19 hits, two of which were doubles.
Lewis started and gave up two runs in two innings, leaving with her team up 3-2. Maddy McDermott (5-2) allowed four in three innings, but she earned the win thanks to a three-run North Scott fifth and exited with an 8-6 lead. Shelby Spears pitched the final two.
Four Lancers had three hits in the win. Cheek led the team with four RBIs.
Hoelting said with her team not playing for a conference championship, practicing for postseason is key. The Lancers finish the regular season with a doubleheader at Assumption on Monday.
“This was a really good situation for us to be in,” she said. “You’ve got to play every game like it’s the last game you’re going to play, and I don’t think we did that today.”
West closes MAC play with a doubleheader Monday against Davenport Central, which it also faces in its regional opener.
Saladino said although it’s late in the season, there has been progress.
“Our kids have been improving each day, we’ve been doing two-a-days three times a week. We’re starting to see a little bit of reward for our extra efforts. Great kids, just haven’t had a lot of experience,” he said. “They’re believing in us and themselves a lot more. We’re starting to get some team chemistry but it was a good boost, that second game.”
West catcher Mackenzie Harland exited the opener for concussion protocol after taking a foul ball off her mask. Kaylynn Sparks filled in at catcher from that point forward, though Harland had one at-bat in Game 2.
