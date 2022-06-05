 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP SOFTBALL | WESTERN BIG 6 ALL-CONFERENCE

Western Big 6 softball all-conference teams announced

041122-qc-spt-rock-ri softball-09.jpg

Rock Island's Taylor Pannell (3) throws to first during the fourth inning April 11, 2022, in Rock Island. Pannell was named the Western Big 6 MVP by the coaches.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Rock Island High School softball, which won its fifth straight Western Big 6 Conference title, was well represented in the all-conference teams.

Senior shortstop Taylor Pannell was named the Western Big 6 MVP after hitting .550 and scoring a league-high 23 runs in conference play. The University of Tennessee commit and first-team all-conference member aided Rocky to its fourth straight regional title by smashing six homers, the second most in WB6 play, and six doubles.

The first team, which was voted on by the coaches, was rounded out by Alexis Carroll (Rock Island), Campbell Kelley (Rock Island), Gabriella Taber (Rock Island), Kaylie Holtam (Moline), Macy Walston (Moline), Sarah Spurgetis (Moline), Kayla Collins (Moline), Jaelyn Lambin (Geneseo), Elizabeth Palumbo (Sterling) and Kaylie Pena (United Township).

Geneseo’s Lambin led the conference with a .632 batting average and seven home runs in league play. Her 18 RBIs were second-most, only trailing Moline’s Collins, who drove in 22. Collins also had the lowest ERA in conference play with a 2.35 mark. Rocky’s Kelley was second at 2.51.

Rock Island’s Carroll had a league-leading nine doubles and the third-highest average (.556) in WB6 play this season. The junior outfielder had five RBIs in Rocky’s sectional semifinal game. Taber hit .459 and also ranked inside the top 10 in doubles, runs scored and RBIs.

Moline’s Holtam hit .591 in conference play, which was the second highest. The Maroons’ Walston (.436) and Spurgetis (.483) also ranked inside the top 15 in batting average.

United Township’s Pena was the only sophomore on the first team. The Panther pitcher/infielder hit .537 and had 61 strikeouts, the second most in WB6 play.

The second team consisted of Tara Bomleny (Geneseo), Sidney Spindel (Geneseo), Katelyn Emerick (Geneseo), Sienna Stingley (Sterling), Lauren Jacobs (Sterling), Katie Dittmar (Sterling), Jaylen Lubbert (Quincy), Brynn Krutmeier (Quincy), Dellia Schwartz (Rock Island), Bella Allison (Rock Island) and Samantha Verstraete (United Township).

The Panthers’ Verstraete was the only freshman to make either the first or second team after driving in 12 runs and hitting 5 doubles, which both ranked inside the top 10 in conference action.

Rocky’s Schwartz hit seven doubles, which was the second most in WB6 play and also ranked inside the top 15 in batting average (.425) and RBIs (12). The Rocks’ Allison drove in 15 runs, which was second-most in league games.

Geneseo’s Bomleny ranked inside the top 10 in batting average (.442), doubles (6), RBIs (12) and runs scored (15) and had the fourth-lowest ERA at 3.33. The Maple Leafs’ Spindel hit six doubles, which was tied for third-most in conference play.

Honorable mention honors were given to Lana Edkin (Moline), Brenna Ross (Moline), Marlye Sechrest (Sterling), Ellie Leigh (Sterling), Addieson Griffith (United Township), Maya Bieneman (Geneseo) and Sydney Quiones (Rock Island).

Rock Island led all teams with seven total selections. Moline and Sterling had six and Geneseo had five.

