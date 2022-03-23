Western Big 6 softball preview capsules

Alleman

Head coach: Mike Ebner

2021 record: 4-15, 3-9 Big 6

Outlook: The Alleman High School softball team will not compete in the 2022 season because of a lack of numbers. The school plans to field a team in 2023 if participation increases. The 2022 conference schedule will consist of 12 games (home and away) for the other seven teams.

Galesburg

Head coach: Bri Gardner

2021 record: 5-17, 3-11

Impact players: Hannah Dillbeck, jr. 2B; Parker Cash, jr. C/1B; Kayla Pendergast, jr.; Abbi Sammons, sr., P.

Newcomers to watch: N/A

Outlook: Galesburg finished seventh in the Big 6 last season and will have a young team in 2022. The Silver Streaks have just two seniors and Gardner said the team is looking to improve throughout the season. Galesburg has dropped its first three games of the season and has allowed at least eight runs in each game.

Geneseo

Head coach: Bob Pettit

2021 record: 19-4, 10-5

Impact players: Maya Bieneman, sr., C; Jaelyn Lambin, jr., OF; Payton Stohl, jr., OF;

Newcomers to watch: Sidney Spindel, so., C. (only underclassmen on roster)

Outlook: Pettit returns to the helm of Geneseo softball after spending time as the head coach from 2001 until 2014. Pettit was an assistant coach the past six seasons, but retakes the reigns after coach Pat Mitchell retired. The Maple Leafs reached the regional final last year before losing a 1-0 game against WB6 champ Rock Island. Geneseo returns three starters who earned all-conference selections last season. Bieneman and Lambin were both selected to the second team. Bieneman hit .371 during her junior campaign while Lambin slashed .381.

Moline

Head coach: Mark Gerlach

2021 record: 15-8, 11-3

Impact players: Brenna Ross, jr., OF; Kayla Collins, sr., P/2B; Kaylie Holtam, sr., SS.

Newcomers to watch: Alaina Diaz, so., C/INF; Lana Adkin, fr., C/INF; Grace Jordan, jr., C/INF.

Outlook: The Maroons have just two seniors, but return Ross who earned her way onto the second team all-state squad after an impressive sophomore season. Gerlach said that at least four freshman will get regular playing time, but believes the offense and fielding ability of the team will allow them to be successful. Moline finished second in the WB6 last season and Gerlach said he expects the team to compete for a conference title once again.

Quincy

Head coach: Darrell Henze

2021 record: 5-20, 0-14

Impact players: Emiliey Cain, sr., OF; Brynn Krutmeier, sr., P.

Newcomers to watch: Ariana Adorno, fr., INF/OF; Kate Mettemeyer, fr., INF/OF.

Outlook: Quincy didn’t win a game in conference play last season nor did it have a single player on the all-conference teams at the end of the year. The Blue Devils have just two seniors on this years’ squad, but some young players could help turn the team around. Quincy lost its season opener 15-9 to Brown County.

Rock Island

Head coach: Chris Allison

2021 record: 22-6, 12-2 (league champs)

Impact players: Taylor Pannell, sr., SS; Bella Allison, sr., CF; Gabby Taber, sr., C/OF; Campbell Kelley, sr., P/IF; Delia Schwartz, sr., P/IF; Sydney Quinones, sr., 3B; Bailey Proffitt, sr., 2B; Lexi Carroll, sr., UT/P; Mackenzie Brokaw, sr., OF.

Newcomers to watch: Bailey Hecker, jr.; Lynzie Heggen, jr.; A’rion Lonergan, fr.; Jozie Kerr, fr.; Maddie Carroll, fr.; Grace Vidmar, fr.; Trinity Sepulveda, fr.

Outlook: Rock Island returns eight starters from last year's regional champion and conference champion squad. Four were first team all-conference members — Pannell, Kelley, Quinones and Schwartz. Pannell hit .574 with 17 homers and drove home 53 runs. The University of Tennessee commit is one of the best players in Illinois. Rock Island will be a strong contender for the top spot in the standings once again.

Sterling

Head coach: Becki Edmondson

2021 record: 18-8, 8-4

Impact players: Elizabeth Palumbo, sr., P; Sienna Stingley, so., P/INF.

Newcomers to watch: Carley Sullivan, fr., P; Marely Sechrest, fr., INF/OF.

Outlook: Sterling made an impressive run in the postseason last year, finishing third with a win over Norridge Ridgewood. The Golden Warriors lost to eventual state champ Highland in the state semifinals. Sterling heads into 2022 after graduating first team all-conference members Riley Dittmar and Amayia Hernandez from a season ago. Senior pitcher Elizabeth Palumbo earned second team honors last season after compiling a 7-4 record on a 3.96 ERA. A lot of new players will have to fill roles for the Golden Warriors in 2022, but the team still expects to compete for a top spot in the conference.

United Township

Head coach: John Alonzo

2021 record: 13-14, 7-6

Impact players: Rylee Sherwood, sr., OF; Brooklynn VanOpdorp, sr., INF/OF; Kaylie Pena, so., OF/P; Evalena Harker, so., INF.

Newcomers to watch: Katie Fox, so.; Kloey Miner, so.; Samantha Verstraete, fr.; Addieson Griffith, fr.

Outlook: There is a lot to prove for many on this year’s Panther squad. Alonzo said that it’s a young team with limited to no varsity experience. Expect different lineup combinations early in the season. First team all-conference member Kaylie Pena will lead UT in the circle and at the plate. The Panthers were competitive in the WB6 last season and that is expected again this year.

— Compiled by Jackson Stone

