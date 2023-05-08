A new softball champion will be crowned in the Western Big 6 Conference at the end of this week.

But as to which team will assume the crown worn by Rock Island for the last five years, that issue will come down to Thursday's league finale.

The newest members of the Big 6, Geneseo and Sterling, find themselves sharing first place with games remaining on Tuesday and Thursday. Both teams sit at 10-2 in the league.

Thursday's matchup will conclude the conference race in style as the Leafs (22-6) hit the road to meet the Golden Warriors (18-5) in what will be either a winner-take-all game or a chance for one team to salvage a title share.

"Us and Sterling have a two-game lead on everyone else, so we have a good shot," Geneseo coach Bob Pettit said of his club's bid for its first Western Big 6 softball crown. "But if we lose both, we go back to the pack."

Prior to their showdown at Sterling, the Leafs have another challenge on their hands when they host Rock Island on Tuesday, with Sterling hosting Alleman the same day. The Rocks (12-9, 7-5) still have a shot at taking second place.

"We feel like we're capable of winning both games; we beat them the first time through," said Pettit, whose squad edged Rock Island 4-1 on Apr. 13, then rallied to top Sterling 9-7 five days later.

However, recent losses to United Township and Moline has Geneseo prepared for anything this week.

"The past few weeks, we've been really loaded with games," Pettit said. "Playing five to eight games in a week has been really hard on them.

"This week, we're going to be well-rested and have a good practice between each of our games. That gives us a good chance to get our focus back."

With senior shortstop Payton Stohl sidelined with a knee injury, that has resulted in some shuffling in the Geneseo infield as regular second baseman Avery Kennedy and regular third baseman Lauryn Wildermuth have taken turns filling Stohl's shoes.

"It's looking better," Pettit said of Stohl's status. "We're hopeful to have her back by the end of the (regular) season."

At the plate, Kennedy is hitting .457 with 22 RBIs and 27 runs and Wildermuth checks in at .404. Junior catcher Sidney Spindel leads the club with a .465 average along with eight doubles, five home runs and 40 RBIs, with senior outfielder Jaelyn Lambin batting .406 with seven doubles, nine homers, 42 RBIs and 47 runs.

Senior first baseman/designated player Drayana DeBoef adds extra pop with seven homers, five doubles and three triples to go with a .375 average and 29 RBIs. Classmate and outfielder Madi Scott is hitting .416 with eight doubles, three triples, five homers and 36 RBIs.

After their 9-4 loss at UT on Apr. 27 and last Thursday's 12-7 setback at Moline, the Leafs gained themselves some momentum for this week's stretch drive with a pair of decisive wins over the weekend.

Geneseo shut out a solid Riverdale team 7-0 this past Friday, then rolled to a 17-4 win over Orion on Saturday.

"We needed to get some momentum," Pettit said. "We scored a bunch of runs and got our hitting stroke back into line, so we're really feeling good."

UT, Moline finishing strong: With Geneseo and Sterling meeting to determine the Big 6 title on Thursday, that effectively shuts out the third-place duo of United Township (14-9, 8-4) and Moline (10-11, 8-4) from any hopes of at least a title share.

Still, both the Panthers and the Maroons have plenty to play for as they look to build a full head of steam for the upcoming IHSA postseason.

Moline has reeled off three straight wins, while UT had won six in a row before dropping back-to-back games to Rock Island and Rockridge. Both squads are in the hunt for a runner-up conference finish along with Rocky.

"We talked as a group, and we said the season has not been what we thought it would be, not always playing up to our full potential," said first-year Moline coach Jordan Wages. "Since the Quincy game (a 16-6 win last Tuesday), we've stated to play our best and turn the corner."

The Maroons are at Galesburg on Tuesday, with UT hosting Quincy. The two rivals are set to meet each other on Thursday at the Panthers' diamond in East Moline. In the teams' Apr. 18 meeting, the Maroons edged UT 5-4.

Featuring a young lineup with no seniors, United Township has a very bright future indeed. At the same time, UT coach John Alonzo has high postseason hopes for his squad as it will serve as a Class 4A regional host.

"We knew it would take some time, and that the potential was there," said Alonzo. "That can be a dangerous label, potential, but our kids have played well the last few weeks. Our focus now is on this week and getting ready for the postseason, letting the kids know what they're playing for."