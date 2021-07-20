Williamsburg pounces on West Liberty early in quarterfinal rout

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Even before the West Liberty softball team could catch its breath Tuesday afternoon at the Class 3A state tournament, it was staring at a four-run deficit.
Third-ranked Williamsburg, last year’s state runner-up, registered four singles, two doubles and two walks before West Liberty could retire a batter.
“Our youth for being here in Fort Dodge showed a little bit,” West Liberty coach Chad Libby said. “Williamsburg had a good run last year and it showed through to start the game. They came out and attacked us.”
Between 14 hits and Peyton Driscoll spinning a two-hitter, Williamsburg overwhelmed eighth-ranked West Liberty 10-0 in six innings at the Rogers Sports Complex.
The Comets (23-9) took third place two years ago, but Libby quickly pointed out only four of those girls saw playing time. West Liberty had four sophomores and two eighth graders in its lineup Tuesday.
“We had a lot of nerves because we have such a young team,” pitcher Sailor Hall said. “That hindered us. Hopefully, we can be back next year to do some damage in the first game.”
Williamsburg (32-10) did plenty with its offense.
Shannon Finn and Charlotte Wetjen each had three hits. Elle Ridgeway knocked in three runs as the Raiders compiled 11 singles and three doubles.
“We always hype each other up, and that’s how we really get going,” Finn said. “If one of us can get a hit, the rest of us keep going and we pick up on each other’s energy.”
It was the second time this season Williamsburg put up double-digit runs on West Liberty.
“They really took advantage that it was a small strike zone,” Hall said. “They waited for their pitch and took the ball where it was supposed to go. That's a good hitting team.
“I was kind of off today. My curveball was not working and that’s my go-to pitch. I wasn’t getting much on it.”
West Liberty mustered very little against Driscoll.
Eighth-grader Pearson Hall had a bunt single in the first inning and Sailor Hall recorded an infield hit in the third. The Comets struggled to barrel anything up against Driscoll as they had only four balls leave the infield.
“We’d put the bat on the ball but it was an ineffective hit,” Libby said. “We’d get one or two quick outs and couldn’t string stuff together.”
The Comets had seen Driscoll earlier in the season and pieced together a half-dozen hits and three runs. She was much better this time around.
“She’s nothing we haven’t seen before, but I really think the nerves got to us that game,” senior Janey Gingerich said. “There was no doubt she was a good pitcher and could hit her spots.”
West Liberty gets an opportunity to close the season with a win at 11 a.m. Wednesday against Estherville-Lincoln Central (23-9) in a consolation game. It will be the final game for Gingerich and reserve Martha Pace.
“We talked about (Wednesday’s) game being a good way to send our seniors out,” Libby said, “but we’re going to build toward the future as well. We’re going to give an opportunity to younger kids of getting that experience of playing in Fort Dodge.”
The Comets, who beat state-ranked Knoxville and Davis County to reach the state tournament, have eight of their nine starters back next season.
A return trip is not out of the question.
“For our eighth graders to experience this environment really helps,” Sailor Hall said. “We want to make it a tradition rather than an ‘Oh, yeah, we got here.’ We want to make it an every year thing.”