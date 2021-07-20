Williamsburg pounces on West Liberty early in quarterfinal rout

“We always hype each other up, and that’s how we really get going,” Finn said. “If one of us can get a hit, the rest of us keep going and we pick up on each other’s energy.”

It was the second time this season Williamsburg put up double-digit runs on West Liberty.

“They really took advantage that it was a small strike zone,” Hall said. “They waited for their pitch and took the ball where it was supposed to go. That's a good hitting team.

“I was kind of off today. My curveball was not working and that’s my go-to pitch. I wasn’t getting much on it.”

West Liberty mustered very little against Driscoll.

Eighth-grader Pearson Hall had a bunt single in the first inning and Sailor Hall recorded an infield hit in the third. The Comets struggled to barrel anything up against Driscoll as they had only four balls leave the infield.

“We’d put the bat on the ball but it was an ineffective hit,” Libby said. “We’d get one or two quick outs and couldn’t string stuff together.”

The Comets had seen Driscoll earlier in the season and pieced together a half-dozen hits and three runs. She was much better this time around.