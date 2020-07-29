Williamsburg pulls stunner, ends Assumption's quest for a four-peat

FORT DODGE, Iowa — Davenport Assumption whipped Williamsburg on the road in the opening week of the softball season. The Knights smacked four home runs and the game never reached the fifth inning.
My, how things changed 39 days later.
Third-ranked Williamsburg overcame an early deficit, took advantage of five errors and stopped Assumption’s quest for an unprecedented fourth straight Iowa summer softball championship Wednesday afternoon with a 5-4 victory in the Class 3A semifinals at the Rogers Sports Complex.
“It came down to us not showing them enough respect,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. “We did not prepare well. We did not have a great workout ahead of time.
“We got a little bit of a lead and thought somebody was going to hand us a state championship banner over it. We did not show them the respect they deserve for where they are. In return, they gave us a big slap in the face.”
No. 2 Assumption (20-6) limited Williamsburg to one hit in the 12-0 shellacking on June 20.
The Raiders were never set down in order in any inning Wednesday. Even with that and a season-high five errors, the Knights had their opportunities.
Anna Wohlers gave Assumption a 2-0 lead with her 12th home run of the season in the opening inning.
Williamsburg (25-4) clawed back with a run in the second and two more in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. The Raiders added a fourth on an RBI single from Charley Geguzis in the sixth.
“Some of my pitches weren’t the best,” freshman Leah Maro said. “I missed a couple spots and gave them a couple better hits than they should have had.
“They came to play today. They executed better at times than we did.”
Assumption tied the game in the sixth.
Madden, with just three hits in 20 at-bats this season, was called on to pinch-hit. With two on and two outs, Madden fouled off multiple 3-2 pitches before sitting back on a changeup and dropping it into right fielder for a two-run single.
“It was really nerve-racking the whole time,” Madden said. “Full count, two outs, that’s the worst situation to be in. It kept going through my mind to do it for the team. I had to pull through.”
Williamsburg responded in the seventh. Jill Holub led off with an infield single, but an errant throw allowed her to move up to second.
Maro retired the next two hitters before Megan Lamparek grounded a ball toward second. It was bobbled and the throw was off line to allow Holub to come around and score.
“Our defense wasn’t there to back up Leah today,” Wohlers said.
It was the first time Assumption had been tested in the postseason after four straight wins by run rule.
Did the late-game pressure get to a team with multiple underclassmen on the field?
“Maybe a couple of the young ones,” Ferrill said, “but I don’t think so to the whole team. It comes back to a lack of preparation. The girls kept battling.”
Assumption's Maddie Loken, who has five hits in two state tournaments, ripped a one-out double off the fence in the bottom of the seventh. Wohlers was intentionally walked before Lauren Loken popped out to end the game and set off a raucous Williamsburg celebration.
It was the first state tournament loss for Assumption in its last 11 games.
“Definitely, it is a learning point for all of us,” Wohlers said. “We wanted to make history and we wanted to get that next championship trophy, but losing this game is a chance to learn from our mistakes and go forward.”
Assumption plays Mount Vernon for third place at 1 p.m. Friday. Williamsburg collides with top-ranked Albia in Friday afternoon’s championship.
“We’re not really a team that likes to stay down when we lose,” Madden said. “We get motivated from this. We’ll come out and try and win even more next year.”
