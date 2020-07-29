Williamsburg pulls stunner, ends Assumption's quest for a four-peat

Williamsburg (25-4) clawed back with a run in the second and two more in the fourth to take a 3-2 lead. The Raiders added a fourth on an RBI single from Charley Geguzis in the sixth.

“Some of my pitches weren’t the best,” freshman Leah Maro said. “I missed a couple spots and gave them a couple better hits than they should have had.

“They came to play today. They executed better at times than we did.”

Assumption tied the game in the sixth.

Madden, with just three hits in 20 at-bats this season, was called on to pinch-hit. With two on and two outs, Madden fouled off multiple 3-2 pitches before sitting back on a changeup and dropping it into right fielder for a two-run single.

“It was really nerve-racking the whole time,” Madden said. “Full count, two outs, that’s the worst situation to be in. It kept going through my mind to do it for the team. I had to pull through.”

Williamsburg responded in the seventh. Jill Holub led off with an infield single, but an errant throw allowed her to move up to second.

Maro retired the next two hitters before Megan Lamparek grounded a ball toward second. It was bobbled and the throw was off line to allow Holub to come around and score.