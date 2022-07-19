Wilton ends Logan-Magnolia's undefeated run in state quarterfinals

FORT DODGE, Iowa — When the going got tough, the Wilton High School softball team stayed calm.

After racing out to a 4-1 lead after three innings of play at the Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge, the Class 2A sixth-seeded Beavers saw third-seeded Logan-Magnolia bounce back to tie it with a three-run fifth.

Undeterred, Wilton settled down and and pushed runs across in each of the final two innings to capture a 7-4 victory over the Panthers in the 2A quarterfinals on Tuesday.

"It's just awesome," Wilton head coach Kortney Denkman said. "This just goes to show that anybody can beat anybody on any given day.

"(Even after the Panthers tied it) we just had energy going. We've been in that position before. The game against Cascade to get us (to state), we fell behind 7-3 and came back. There's just something special about this group."

Logan-Magnolia (28-1) was the lone undefeated team in the state (all classes) coming into the tournament. Wilton made sure the Panthers didn't stay without a loss.

"Coming from opposite sides of the state, we had no idea what (Logan-Magnolia) was going to be like," Denkman said. "And I'm sure they didn't know what we were going to be like. We just played our ball.

"We're fortunate to see ranked teams almost every day in (the River Valley Conference). I feel like that prepares us for the postseason. We have to come ready to play every game of the season, so that just carries into the postseason."

The Beavers (27-6) will play second-seeded North Union (33-3) on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Aside from a relatively rough fifth frame, Wilton junior pitcher Charlotte Brown cruised through the Panther lineup, striking out 11 and allowing six hits and one walk in her complete-game effort.

"She keeps her composure very well in the circle," Wilton shortstop Taylor Drayfahl said of Wilton's RVC Elite Team pitcher. "If she has a rough inning, she knows we'll keep encouraging her and pick her up."

Offensively, the top of the Beaver lineup set up the bottom half for success.

The first four hitters in the Wilton order went a combined 6 of 16 with three runs scored and a pair of extra-base hits.

Brown, the cleanup hitter, and freshman outfielder Kinsey Drake both legged out triples.

"I was really happy that I hit well — along with pitching," the right-handed Brown said. "I always try to drive the outside pitch to (the opposite field), and so I was glad I was finally able to do that (on the triple).

"We fielded great and hit one through nine. Our (lineup depth) really fuels us because we know that we can get a hit wherever we are in the lineup."

Drake's came in the third and set up a run-scoring hit by junior catcher Hayley Madlock. Those two hits sandwiched a single by Brown, whose pinch-runner, Calli Langley, later scored on a wild pitch as the Beavers took a 4-0 lead after 3 ½ innings of play. Langley scored twice and stole two bases.

Madlock reached on an error in the second, which set up the first Beaver run on an RBI single by senior first baseman Madelyn Wade. Catie Hook added an RBI in the inning as well.

Wade also doubled and scored on a Payton Ganzer RBI in the two-run Wilton sixth. Ganzer then came around to score on a Drayfahl single.

"Taylor singled to lead off the game, and it seemed like we just had it going from then on for the most part," Denkman said.

Logan-Magnolia's Samantha Yoder drove in half of the Panthers' four runs. Erikah Rife and Macanna Guritz each had one.

"We knew we weren't going to be stopped, and we weren't," Brown said. "When it was tied, we looked at it like it was a new game and our time to shine. We started stringing some hits together and it happened."

In the circle, Abby Hiatt took the loss to drop her season record to 25-1 while Brown's tremendous season continues as she improved her mark to 26-6 as she's tossed all but about a dozen innings for Wilton in 2022.

"(Charlotte) has been our workhorse all year long," Denkman said. "She knows we don't really have another option right now. She knows what she needs to do and she's doing it."

At 4-4, the Beavers buckled back down and focused on the little things until the bats produced big results.

"Especially when they tied it back up, you have to be smart, know when and where you're going with the next pitch," Drayfahl said. "Everything matters."