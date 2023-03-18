EDGINGTON — John Nelson's first decade as Rockridge High School's head softball coach is one that many other coaches would be envious of.

And for good reason.

Over the last 10 years — actually nine seasons, with the 2020 campaign cancelled due to COVID-19 — the Rockets have done more than their share to fill the school's trophy case.

Rockridge enters the 2023 season working on runs of seven consecutive IHSA Class 2A regional titles, six straight sectional championships and four straight trips to the 2A state tournament.

In that time, the Rockets have won state championships in 2018, '21 and '22, placed third in 2016 and '19, and reached the Elite Eight in 2017.

"It's my 10th year here, but it feels like we just got started," said Nelson, who sports a 241-48 record at Rockridge. "Talking about coming here with a vision, getting a staff together and what we had planned."

But as he begins his second decade with his squad ranked No. 1 in the Illinois Coaches Association's preseason 2A state rankings, Nelson believes there are still greater heights for the Rockets to reach.

"We're not satisfied, we're not ready to settle," he said. "There's always new challenges on the horizon to tackle, the challenge of what we have to do to reach our capabilities. Our practice shirts say nothing about 2021 or '22; it's what we have to do to build our team to be successful this year.

"Not once have we talked about last year. It's about remembering when this happened or that happened, and how we can learn from this mistake. Each kid writes down their team goals, and several of them talk about not being satisfied."

Needless to say, there is one hot topic regarding Rockridge that has been kept far in the background as far as Nelson and his players are concerned.

That is the Rockets' ongoing 65-game winning streak, a run fed by back-to-back undefeated championship seasons.

Set to open the season Monday at Mercer County, a 5-0 start by Rockridge would break the IHSA mark of 69 straight wins set by Casey-Westfield from 1997 to '98.

"We literally do not care about the streak. For us, all it is is the past," Nelson stated. "It's in the rear-view mirror, and we joke about it, but we're not all that interested. Our goal is to win the last seven games of this year."

Those "last seven games" alludes to the maximum number of postseason games Rockridge would play if it were to make a fifth straight trip to the Final Four.

The Rockets do have to replace six seniors from last year's 35-0 squad, a group led by ICA second-team all-state catcher Bailah Bognar (.400, 10 doubles, seven home runs, 34 RBIs) and infielder and fellow first-team All-Three Rivers West Division honoree Lexi Hines (.398, 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 RBIs).

But as has been the case during Nelson's tenure, a strong returning nucleus combined with several talented newcomers keeps the cupboard well-stocked.

Among the returns is junior pitcher and two-time All-Western Illinois Area Player of the Year Kendra Lewis. The University of Wisconsin-committed Lewis went 25-0 with a 1.07 earned-run average and 228 strikeouts in addition to hitting .434 with 18 doubles and 35 RBIs.

Last spring, Lewis was a first-team ICA All-Stater and All-TRAC West pick in addition to being honored by MaxPreps as a second-team All-American and its Illinois Player of the Year. In her prep career, she sports a 42-0 record.

Another returning first-team ICA All-Stater is senior first baseman Payton Brown, who batted .528 with 20 doubles and a single-season record 17 home runs to go with 58 runs and 56 RBIs. She is committed to play at Illinois State University.

Senior outfielder and second-team ICA All-Stater Kori Needham (.384, nine doubles, nine homers, 37 RBIs) is another key returner for the Rockets.

"The streak we're most proud of right now is that we haven't lost consecutive games since 2014," Nelson said. "That's the most important streak for us. You're going to fail -- we all do -- but what are you going to do next?"

Right now, what comes next is Monday's season opener at Apollo Diamond in Aledo against a MerCo club that battled Rockridge tough in last season's 2A regional semifinals, coming up just short in a 6-4 loss.

"Anybody can beat anybody when someone shows up motivated," Nelson said. "For us, the pressure is a privilege. We're excited to know we're going to get each team's No. 1 pitcher and No. 1 lineup. That helps develop us and get us battle-tested for the playoffs."