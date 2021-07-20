 Skip to main content
Wohlers earns top MAC softball honor
PREP SOFTBALL

070121-qc-spt-assu-bett-softball-010

Assumption's Anna Wohlers connects for a home run against Bettendorf earlier this season.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

After hitting better than .600 in conference play and being among the state's home run leaders, Davenport Assumption's Anna Wohlers has been voted as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year.

Wohlers, headed to play softball at DePaul University this fall, led the league in conference games in average (.608), home runs (13), RBIs (36), on-base percentage (.645) and slugging percentage (1.490).

It is the first time Wohlers has been selected as the league's player of the year.  Wohlers has 20 home runs and 64 RBIs on the season for the Knights, who won the conference title with a 17-1 mark.

Wohlers is one of five Assumption players on the first team along with pitcher Bella Nigey, second baseman Olivia Wardlow, outfielder Sydney Roe and designated player Libby Madden.

Conference runner-up Muscatine had two of the three first-team pitchers in Maura Chalupa and Bree Seaman. The Muskies' Rylie Moss (outfield) and Becca Haag (utility) also made the top team.

Class 5A state qualifiers Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley had multiple girls on the first team. The Bulldogs' Emily Rigdon (first base) and Sophia Del Vecchio (shortstop) were named to the top team along with the Spartans' Emily Wood (outfield) and Sophia Lindquist (utility).

North Scott's Teagan Kelley (catcher), Davenport West's Abby Smith (third base), Davenport North's Yanna Roberts (outfield) and Ivy Wilmington (utility) also made the first team.

Assumption's Ron Ferrill was selected as coach of the year.

All-MAC teams

First team

Pitchers -- Bella Nigey, jr., Assumption; Maura Chalupa, so., Muscatine; Bree Seaman, jr., Muscatine

Catcher -- Teagan Kelley, so., North Scott

First base -- Emily Rigdon, so., Bettendorf

Second base -- Olivia Wardlow, sr., Assumption

Shortstop -- Sophia Del Vecchio, sr., Bettendorf

Third base -- Abby Smith, jr., Davenport West

Outfield -- Rylie Moss, sr., Muscatine; Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley; Yanna Roberts, sr., Davenport North; Sydney Roe, jr., Assumption

Utility -- Anna Wohlers, sr., Assumption; Sophia Lindquist, sr., Pleasant Valley; Becca Haag, so., Muscatine; Ivy Wilmington, sr., Davenport North

Designated player -- Libby Madden, sr., Assumption

Second team

Pitchers -- Leah Maro, so., Assumption; Kaitlyn Drish, sr., Pleasant Valley; Maddy McDermott, so., North Scott

Catcher -- Mara McClimon, jr., Pleasant Valley; McKenna Rebarcak, sr., Davenport North

First base -- Avarie Eagle, sr., Muscatine

Second base -- Kenzie Tronnes, sr., Davenport North

Shortstop -- Jessie Clemons, fr., Pleasant Valley

Third base -- Paige Westlin, sr., North Scott

Outfield -- Ashley Smith, jr., Davenport West; Aubrey Gradin, fr., Davenport West; Katie Anderson, sr., Assumption; Bre Caffery, so., Bettendorf; Olivia Harmon, sr., Muscatine; Layla Muhammad, jr., Davenport North

Utility -- Rylee Rommel, sr., Davenport West; Brooklyn Teerlinck, 8th, Bettendorf; Morgan Newmyer, sr., Davenport North; Kasey Kane, 8th, Pleasant Valley

Designated player -- Kaitlyn Powell, jr., Davenport West

Honorable mention

Assumption -- Lauren Loken, sr.; Helen Sons, so.; Maddie Loken, jr.

Bettendorf -- Brooke Magistrelli, so.; Ellie Erpelding, so.; Olivia Anderson, jr.

Central DeWitt -- Morgan Machovec, sr.; Talbot Kinney, sr.; Ava Morris, jr.

Clinton -- Makenzie Cooley, sr.; Lauren Brennan, sr.; Amber Lee, sr.

Davenport Central -- Merin Crowder, so.; McKenna Osterhaus, fr.; Emma Villalpando, so.

Davenport North -- Jordan Burch, sr.; Lexie Carstens, sr.; Cristal Baker, sr.

Davenport West -- Mackenzie Harland, jr.; Mya Verdon, fr.; Krisyln Danielsen, jr.

Muscatine -- Kaylynn Salyars, sr.; Aricka Ramser, sr.; Karly Ricketts, jr.

North Scott -- Sydney Skarich, fr.; Khylie Wainwright, so.; Carley Bredar, so.

Pleasant Valley -- Jessi Meyer, sr.; Reagan Hassel, so.; Avery Menke, so.

Player of the year: Anna Wohlers (Assumption)

Coach of the year: Ron Ferrill (Assumption)

