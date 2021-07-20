Wohlers earns top MAC softball honor

After hitting better than .600 in conference play and being among the state's home run leaders, Davenport Assumption's Anna Wohlers has been voted as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year.
Wohlers, headed to play softball at DePaul University this fall, led the league in conference games in average (.608), home runs (13), RBIs (36), on-base percentage (.645) and slugging percentage (1.490).
It is the first time Wohlers has been selected as the league's player of the year. Wohlers has 20 home runs and 64 RBIs on the season for the Knights, who won the conference title with a 17-1 mark.
Wohlers is one of five Assumption players on the first team along with pitcher Bella Nigey, second baseman Olivia Wardlow, outfielder Sydney Roe and designated player Libby Madden.
Conference runner-up Muscatine had two of the three first-team pitchers in Maura Chalupa and Bree Seaman. The Muskies' Rylie Moss (outfield) and Becca Haag (utility) also made the top team.
Class 5A state qualifiers Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley had multiple girls on the first team. The Bulldogs' Emily Rigdon (first base) and Sophia Del Vecchio (shortstop) were named to the top team along with the Spartans' Emily Wood (outfield) and Sophia Lindquist (utility).
North Scott's Teagan Kelley (catcher), Davenport West's Abby Smith (third base), Davenport North's Yanna Roberts (outfield) and Ivy Wilmington (utility) also made the first team.
Assumption's Ron Ferrill was selected as coach of the year.
All-MAC teams
First team
Pitchers -- Bella Nigey, jr., Assumption; Maura Chalupa, so., Muscatine; Bree Seaman, jr., Muscatine
Catcher -- Teagan Kelley, so., North Scott
First base -- Emily Rigdon, so., Bettendorf
Second base -- Olivia Wardlow, sr., Assumption
Shortstop -- Sophia Del Vecchio, sr., Bettendorf
Third base -- Abby Smith, jr., Davenport West
Outfield -- Rylie Moss, sr., Muscatine; Emily Wood, sr., Pleasant Valley; Yanna Roberts, sr., Davenport North; Sydney Roe, jr., Assumption
Utility -- Anna Wohlers, sr., Assumption; Sophia Lindquist, sr., Pleasant Valley; Becca Haag, so., Muscatine; Ivy Wilmington, sr., Davenport North
Designated player -- Libby Madden, sr., Assumption
Second team
Pitchers -- Leah Maro, so., Assumption; Kaitlyn Drish, sr., Pleasant Valley; Maddy McDermott, so., North Scott
Catcher -- Mara McClimon, jr., Pleasant Valley; McKenna Rebarcak, sr., Davenport North
First base -- Avarie Eagle, sr., Muscatine
Second base -- Kenzie Tronnes, sr., Davenport North
Shortstop -- Jessie Clemons, fr., Pleasant Valley
Third base -- Paige Westlin, sr., North Scott
Outfield -- Ashley Smith, jr., Davenport West; Aubrey Gradin, fr., Davenport West; Katie Anderson, sr., Assumption; Bre Caffery, so., Bettendorf; Olivia Harmon, sr., Muscatine; Layla Muhammad, jr., Davenport North
Utility -- Rylee Rommel, sr., Davenport West; Brooklyn Teerlinck, 8th, Bettendorf; Morgan Newmyer, sr., Davenport North; Kasey Kane, 8th, Pleasant Valley
Designated player -- Kaitlyn Powell, jr., Davenport West
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Lauren Loken, sr.; Helen Sons, so.; Maddie Loken, jr.
Bettendorf -- Brooke Magistrelli, so.; Ellie Erpelding, so.; Olivia Anderson, jr.
Central DeWitt -- Morgan Machovec, sr.; Talbot Kinney, sr.; Ava Morris, jr.
Clinton -- Makenzie Cooley, sr.; Lauren Brennan, sr.; Amber Lee, sr.
Davenport Central -- Merin Crowder, so.; McKenna Osterhaus, fr.; Emma Villalpando, so.
Davenport North -- Jordan Burch, sr.; Lexie Carstens, sr.; Cristal Baker, sr.
Davenport West -- Mackenzie Harland, jr.; Mya Verdon, fr.; Krisyln Danielsen, jr.
Muscatine -- Kaylynn Salyars, sr.; Aricka Ramser, sr.; Karly Ricketts, jr.
North Scott -- Sydney Skarich, fr.; Khylie Wainwright, so.; Carley Bredar, so.
Pleasant Valley -- Jessi Meyer, sr.; Reagan Hassel, so.; Avery Menke, so.