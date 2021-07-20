Wohlers earns top MAC softball honor

After hitting better than .600 in conference play and being among the state's home run leaders, Davenport Assumption's Anna Wohlers has been voted as the Mississippi Athletic Conference's player of the year.

Wohlers, headed to play softball at DePaul University this fall, led the league in conference games in average (.608), home runs (13), RBIs (36), on-base percentage (.645) and slugging percentage (1.490).

It is the first time Wohlers has been selected as the league's player of the year. Wohlers has 20 home runs and 64 RBIs on the season for the Knights, who won the conference title with a 17-1 mark.

Wohlers is one of five Assumption players on the first team along with pitcher Bella Nigey, second baseman Olivia Wardlow, outfielder Sydney Roe and designated player Libby Madden.

Conference runner-up Muscatine had two of the three first-team pitchers in Maura Chalupa and Bree Seaman. The Muskies' Rylie Moss (outfield) and Becca Haag (utility) also made the top team.

Class 5A state qualifiers Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley had multiple girls on the first team. The Bulldogs' Emily Rigdon (first base) and Sophia Del Vecchio (shortstop) were named to the top team along with the Spartans' Emily Wood (outfield) and Sophia Lindquist (utility).