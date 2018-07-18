FORT DODGE, Iowa -- After a couple swings in the batting cage Wednesday morning, Anna Wohlers had an inkling it was going to be a memorable day at the plate.
"I knew something good was going to happen today," she said.
What happened was Wohlers had the best game of her young career.
The freshman catcher was 4-for-4 with two extra-base hits and knocked in four, powering top-ranked Davenport Assumption into its third straight Class 3A state championship game with a 9-1 rout over fourth-ranked Humboldt at the Rogers Sports Complex.
"We've been hungry to get back here all year," junior shortstop Nicole Yoder said. "Now that we're here, we're going to go out and give it all we've got.
"It is the last game with our seniors, and we want to go out with a bang and do it for them."
Assumption (38-3) meets ninth-ranked Roland-Story, a 4-0 winner over Albia, in the title contest at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
The Knights are seeking to become the first Iowa Quad-Cities program to claim back-to-back state softball titles.
"Since last year, we knew we had the talent and ability to get to the final game," Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. "It was a matter of taking care of the little things. Now that we've done it, it is very exciting."
Ferrill's squad pieced together four multiple-run innings and out-hit the Wildcats, 12-1.
Wohlers was at the center of the offensive outburst.
She had a run-scoring single in the first inning, an RBI double in the third, a solo home run in the fifth and another RBI single in the sixth against Humboldt ace Ellie Jacobson (29-3).
Despite a .417 average this season, it was Wohlers' first four-hit game of the season.
"She was on fire today," Yoder said. "She came into practice this morning and said she was feeling it. We all knew she was going to have a day out here."
Wohlers, one of four left-handed hitters in Assumption's lineup, has had five hits (three for extra bases) and driven in six runs in two state tournament games.
"My confidence level is very high right now," she said. "I've got so many great girls cheering me on and that gives me the confidence I need up there."
It has not surprised Ferrill.
Wohlers didn't catch much last year as she was behind all-stater Emma Valainis. Still, Ferrill pegged Wohlers for greatness as an eighth grader.
"Anna showed today what I'm always getting on her about as far as reaching her potential," Ferrill said. "She's been a stud all year, but she's just now scratching the surface of what she is capable of doing.
"She finally showed that to the whole state today."
Freshman Olivia Wardlow had her third multiple-hit game of the postseason while senior Hannah Kelley knocked in a pair of runs.
Other than the No. 9 spot in the order, everybody else in Assumption's lineup was on base at least once.
"Pitchers can't ever take a pitch off against our lineup," Kelley said. "If they do, we're able to take advantage of it."
Kelley and Allie Timmons teamed for the win in the circle. Kelley walked three and Timmons issued two free passes, but the Knights worked around that.
The only hit for Humboldt (31-4) was an infield safety in the second inning. Kelley and Timmons combined for eight strikeouts.
"I've made some mistakes that I need to clean up before Friday's game, but my defense has been picking me up really well and our offense has been scoring a ton of runs," Kelley said.
Ferrill believes his team still has another gear. It may need it against a Roland-Story outfit which has knocked off third-ranked Waterloo Columbus and second-ranked Albia.
"We've had some individuals play their best game this week, but we haven't played our best as a team yet," Ferrill said. "We've been building and building. Hopefully by Friday, it leads to the ultimate game."