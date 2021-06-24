Young Bulldogs show promise right now

Still, Bettendorf believes it can make plenty of noise now and make a run toward the state tournament. The Bulldogs are just a game behind league-leading Davenport Assumption and already have beaten the other top seeds in their region — Muscatine and Davenport West.

“Splitting with Muscatine really boosted our confidence,” Magistrelli said. “We know we can hang with anybody no matter who it is, how old they are or how the pitching is on the other side.

“Obviously, we’re hoping for good things in the future, but our focus is on our season right now and taking that senior leadership we have and going as far as we can this season.”

After North Scott’s Khylie Wainright smacked a home run in the opening inning of Game 2, Bettendorf responded with a five-run second inning and six-run fourth. The Bulldogs batted around in both those frames.

Magistrelli had a two-run double in the second and Rigdon sparked the fourth with a two-run single.

“We’ve got a lot of girls that can bat from either side of the plate,” Matthys said. “With the speed we have, we can play a little bit of small ball, and our Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 hitters can hit it out of the park at any time.