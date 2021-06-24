Young Bulldogs show promise right now

ELDRIDGE — The future looks very promising for Bettendorf High School softball. It has three eighth-graders and four sophomores in the starting lineup.
The present isn’t too shabby, either.
After splitting a doubleheader against Class 5A top-ranked Muscatine earlier this week, Bettendorf rebounded from a suspended 5-0 loss to North Scott in Game 1 on Thursday evening with a 14-3 rout in five innings of Game 2.
“We talk every day and say we have a lot to play for,” Bettendorf coach Bob Matthys said. “Before the (regional) pairings came out, I told them nobody is going to want to face us.”
No. 15 Bettendorf (17-9, 10-2 MAC) had 17 hits in Game 2. Eight of the nine spots in the order registered at least one safety. Eighth-grader Sarah Rigdon was 3-for-4 with four RBIs and sophomore Brooke Magistrelli, the No. 9 hitter, was 3-for-4 with three RBIs.
“We definitely have improved so much,” Rigdon said. “With having no practice as a team before (May), it was definitely a change for the young girls. Since we’ve been playing together, we’ve improved a ton.”
Sophia Del Vecchio and Katey Harrison are the only seniors in Bettendorf’s lineup. Olivia Anderson is the lone junior.
That gives the Bulldogs plenty to be excited about for years to come.
Still, Bettendorf believes it can make plenty of noise now and make a run toward the state tournament. The Bulldogs are just a game behind league-leading Davenport Assumption and already have beaten the other top seeds in their region — Muscatine and Davenport West.
“Splitting with Muscatine really boosted our confidence,” Magistrelli said. “We know we can hang with anybody no matter who it is, how old they are or how the pitching is on the other side.
“Obviously, we’re hoping for good things in the future, but our focus is on our season right now and taking that senior leadership we have and going as far as we can this season.”
After North Scott’s Khylie Wainright smacked a home run in the opening inning of Game 2, Bettendorf responded with a five-run second inning and six-run fourth. The Bulldogs batted around in both those frames.
Magistrelli had a two-run double in the second and Rigdon sparked the fourth with a two-run single.
“We’ve got a lot of girls that can bat from either side of the plate,” Matthys said. “With the speed we have, we can play a little bit of small ball, and our Nos. 3, 4, 5 and 6 hitters can hit it out of the park at any time.
“Sarah Rigdon has really started to come on and has learned to turn on that inside pitch.”
Class 4A No. 12 North Scott (13-11, 7-5) led the opening game 4-0 when it was suspended because of rain last week. The Lancers finished off that win in about eight minutes Thursday and were positioned for a good start in Game 2 before things went sideways.
“We’re not making adjustments,” North Scott coach Holly Hoelting said. “As a coaching staff, we have to re-evaluate some things. Are we not mentally preparing them? Or we preparing them and they are not ready? Do we have to switch our lineup around?
“Ultimately, we’re not the ones who get to play, so they have to figure some of it out on their own.”
Wainwright, a transfer from Riverdale, was a bright spot. She had three hits out of the leadoff spot.
“If she connects, it goes,” Hoelting said. “In our first couple batting practices, she got a hold of a couple and we’re like, ‘She can be a player for us.’”
Bettendorf has a difficult closing stretch to the MAC season. It faces Pleasant Valley and Assumption next week before finishing with Davenport North on July 5. From there, the focus shifts to regionals.
“Listening is the biggest key to becoming a team,” Rigdon said. “When you’re listening to all your teammates, it shows you have trust in them and believe you’re going to work together. We're getting better.