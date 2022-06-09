Young Spartans get it done in sweep of Central DeWitt

Pleasant Valley sophomore Miah Townsend challenged herself to get her pitching command straightened out after it wasn’t quite where she would have liked it to be last weekend.

Townsend got back on track Thursday night, pitching a complete game two-hitter in a 10-0 win over Central DeWitt in five innings. The Class 5A No. 8 Spartans (7-4, 4-2 MAC) went on to sweep the Sabers (5-10, 0-4) in the doubleheader following a 7-1 win.

Townsend struck out three and walked one in the opener.

“I spin the ball more than speed, I don’t have that ability,” she said. “Making sure that I’m spinning it, hitting my spots, because that’s what our team needed. I’d say I was much more successful today with that.”

PV’s defense did not commit an error in the opener as the Sabers never got farther than second base.

Townsend said her success is not possible without the defense staying sharp.

“Especially Jessie (Clemons) today, all those grounders she was able to execute pretty much every single one of them, which was huge for us,” she said. “Without being able to make those plays, obviously there would have been runs, there would have been hits and the score would have been different; the ending could have been different without everyone behind me.”

PV got on the board against Paige Owens on a Kasey Kane RBI double in the third inning. The Spartans scored five more runs in the fourth inning with only two singles, taking advantage of errors and walks.

Reagan Hassel had a two-run single and Kane’s two-run hit ended the game at the 10-run margin an inning later.

Clemons got PV off to a quick start by opening the nightcap with a leadoff home run. She went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored in the 7-1 win.

Freshman pitcher Kaitlyn Merkel allowed just one unearned run in another complete game performance from PV pitching. Merkel gave up only two singles and a walk in the win.

PV coach Jose Lara said the team started a bit slow in the first game, but he liked the adjustments that led into the second win.

The Spartans had nine hits and scored in five different innings to finish the sweep.

Townsend said the team, with only one senior, may show its youth at times, but it has been able to adjust early in the year.

“We’re able to make those adjustments so we can play more maturely,” she said. “We still have the rest of the season and we are still young. As we continue, I think it will get a lot better.”

