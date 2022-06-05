Younger Rockets ready for expanded roles

PEORIA — For now, the returning members of the Rockridge High School softball team will celebrate. Granted, they have plenty to celebrate.

Saturday's 5-4, 11-inning win over Freeburg in the IHSA Class 2A state finals capped a 35-0 season and secured the Rockets' place in history as the first squad to post back-to-back undefeated championship seasons.

It was also the third state title for Rockridge coach John Nelson, setting a 2A state standard.

But for the younger Rockets who will be returning to the fold next spring, the celebration will soon give way to preparation for the 2023 season and the quest to bring home a third consecutive state championship.

"We've got some amazing underclassmen coming up along with girls who didn't get a chance to start this season," said junior first baseman/pitcher Payton Brown. "I'm looking forward to seeing what they'll contribute. I've got faith in them."

The members of this year's junior class who will be the senior leaders next season will both carry on an impressive legacy left by this year's senior group while also being in a unique situation as they set out to build on a 65-game winning streak.

Having not played as freshmen in 2020 with the season being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the members of Rockridge's class of '23 have yet to experience losing in their high school careers. Still, that has not prevented them from continuing to learn and grow.

"We've all worked towards getting here," said junior center fielder Kori Needham. "Each game, we learn more about ourselves and what we need to work on. There's always something to work on, whether it's the simple things or having better at-bats.

"We're always able to take away things and work on being a better version of ourselves, on and off the field."

One of this year's seniors, catcher and three-year varsity starter Bailah Bognar, has no doubt in her mind that her younger teammates are more than ready to be the prime movers and shakers for next year's Rocket squad.

"I think they have the confidence they need to keep on going," Bognar said. "They have to bring it, not let up and not give in to the pressure, but just focus on doing their best."

In terms of another unbeaten season or Rockridge's ongoing winning streak — the second-longest in IHSA history behind the 69 consecutive games won by Casey-Westfield in 1997 and '98 — next year's group is taking the same approach as this year's.

That is, centering their focus on being back here at the Louisville Slugger Sports Complex next June and not worrying about the other details.

"There'll be high expectations for next year's team, but we're going to be all in this together," said junior second baseman Cierra Bush. "We're expecting to be back here in Peoria. It's the best way to end the season."

