NORMAL -- United Township head softball coach John Alonzo hoped Tuesday's sectional game would be more than just a learning experience for his young club.

Coming off their first regional championship since 2016, the youthful Panthers still have plenty to build on, even after their 9-1 setback to Bradley-Bourbonnais in the IHSA Class 4A Normal Community Sectional semifinals.

"We did not want this to be a learning experience, but it ended up being on," said Alonzo, whose freshman and sophomore heavy squad finishes at 22-15. "We talked to them about how far we've come. We were plus-13 in the win column from last season.

"In the Western Big 6, there were four games we literally gave away. We could've been 13-1 in the conference, or at least 12-2."

Fighting into Big 6 contention in the second half of the season along with the aforementioned regional title give the Panthers plenty to build on moving forward.

"Winning a regional championship definitely gives us something to build on," Alonzo said. "We're going to have a good summer camp coming up, and look ahead from there to next season."

Through the first four innings Tuesday, UT found it tough to get anything going against the Boilermakers' junior pitching ace, Libby Spaulding.

In fact, Spaulding retired the first 12 batters she faced, eventually finishing with a four-hit, nine-strikeout performance. She also shined at the plate by going 4-for-4 with two RBIs.

"They're a good team, and their pitcher is pretty solid," said Alonzo. "She had a nice riseball, and it took us awhile to adjust. We didn't get any contact on her until our second time through the line, then we started to hit her the third time through."

By that time, Bradley-Bourbonnais (27-6) had opened up a 7-0 lead through four innings, capped by a three-run outburst in the bottom of the fourth.

The Boilermakers got started with a two-out, first-inning rally against UT sophomore starter Sam Verstraete. Ellie Haggard (3-for-3) singled, then Spaulding belted a double to score her with the game's first run.

An inning later, B-B sophomore right fielder Suttyn Hop (2-for-3, three RBIs) belted a lead-off home run to make it a 2-0 game. The Boilers doubled that lead in the bottom of the third on Hop's two-run, one-out single.

Finally, Bradley-Bourbonnais broke loose in its three-run fourth. The inning started when Bella Pusateri tripled off UT reliever Emily Stevens and scored on a Kiersten Martin single. A two-run double by Natalie Johnson (2-for-3) capped the outburst.

"By the time we got anything going, they had tacked on some more runs," Alonzo said. "Our pitching was not quite as sharp as it had been, when we needed it the most, but still, we had a sophomore and a freshman (Stevens) out there."

United Township finally got to Spaulding when Verstraete singled to open the top of the fifth, giving the Panthers their first baserunner of the day. Addie Griffith then singled to put runners on the corners with nobody out.

However, Griffith was picked off first on a delayed-steal attempt, which dented UT's momentum. Mea Johnson would later single in Kendall Crawford (running for Verstraete), but a potential big inning was lost.

After a one-out Miah Berhenke double in the top of the sixth came to nothing for UT, the Boilers put the finishing touches on their win as Haggard and Spaulding hit back-to-back solo homers in the home half of the inning.

"We got some hits and were able to score a run," Alonzo said, "but it was not enough. It was just a little too late."