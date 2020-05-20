Soglohun excited for UIC, Panthers honor 18 at signing day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

United Township athletic director Mark Pustelnik delivered a message at Wednesday's signing day ceremony.

“Once a Panther, always a Panther."

UT recognized 18 seniors signed to play in college inside the school’s commons area while adhering to safety guidelines due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We definitely wanted to give our athletes what they deserve, and that’s a senior signing day,” Pustelnik said at the start of the event. “Use this, and remember it; and seize each day.”

Masks were required to attend the ceremony, and only groups of four or five athletes with their parents and coaches were allowed in at a time. The tables were disinfected after each group signed, and athletes left with their letters of intent and the pen they signed them with.

Helmut Soglohun, who signed to run track at Division I University of Illinois at Chicago, enjoyed being able to attend an in-person signing day as a senior.

“I think it’s a really important part of a student athlete’s life,” he said.

Soglohun, also a soccer player and UT’s male Don Morris nominee, said it was an honor to have his multi-sport ability and classroom dedication recognized.