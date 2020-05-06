Spartans recognize athletes in virtual ceremony

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Kent Nichols and Ian Kaffenberger from teaming up for one last lap around the blue oval this spring at Pleasant Valley.

But unlike many of their classmates, Nichols and Kaffenberger have an opportunity to compete on the same team at the collegiate level.

Members of the Spartans' Class 4A state cross country runner-up squad last fall, Nichols and Kaffenberger will join Northern Iowa's running programs this fall. They were among nearly 30 PV student-athletes recognized during an hour-long virtual signing ceremony for the spring period Wednesday night.

Football, volleyball, cross country, track and field, soccer, bowling, baseball, wrestling, softball and swimming were among the sports to have individuals acknowledged in the online presentation led by activities director D'Anne Kroemer.

PV had five football players recognized, including a trio headed to St. Ambrose in defensive end Logan Collier, offensive lineman Nate Ahlers and defensive back Ali Francois. Linebackers Brandon Young and George Venzke are off to Iowa Central Community College and Wisconsin-Platteville, respectively.