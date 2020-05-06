Spartans recognize athletes in virtual ceremony

The COVID-19 pandemic prevented Kent Nichols and Ian Kaffenberger from teaming up for one last lap around the blue oval this spring at Pleasant Valley.
But unlike many of their classmates, Nichols and Kaffenberger have an opportunity to compete on the same team at the collegiate level.
Members of the Spartans' Class 4A state cross country runner-up squad last fall, Nichols and Kaffenberger will join Northern Iowa's running programs this fall. They were among nearly 30 PV student-athletes recognized during an hour-long virtual signing ceremony for the spring period Wednesday night.
Football, volleyball, cross country, track and field, soccer, bowling, baseball, wrestling, softball and swimming were among the sports to have individuals acknowledged in the online presentation led by activities director D'Anne Kroemer.
PV had five football players recognized, including a trio headed to St. Ambrose in defensive end Logan Collier, offensive lineman Nate Ahlers and defensive back Ali Francois. Linebackers Brandon Young and George Venzke are off to Iowa Central Community College and Wisconsin-Platteville, respectively.
Sara Hoskins will play volleyball and compete in track and field at Division III Loras College. Her volleyball teammates, Natalie Adams and Claire Bebow, are off to Black Hawk College and Grand Canyon University, respectively.
Eli Loyd, a four-time state place winner and the school's career wins leader with 195, will wrestle at Indian Hills Community College. Chloe Clemons, a two-time state champion, will join the first female wrestling team at Indian Hills.
Peggy Klingler and Christin Hartman will continue their softball careers at Kirkwood Community College and Grinnell College.
Grant Aller is off to play soccer at Culver-Stockton while Jenna Aller will do the same at Coe College in Cedar Rapids.
Brett Little, a senior at North Scott but competes for PV's program, will continue his swimming career at Division I Valparaiso.
Track and field had the most individuals recognized.
Clare Basala (Northern Iowa), Morgan Ramirez (Loras), Sophie Curtis (Black Hills State), Katie Garner (Mount Mercy), Lauren Buechel (Elmhurst College) and Ava Sorgenfrey (Aurora University) were honored along with Max Stoos (St. Ambrose) and Jackson Moats (Central College).
Others recognized during the ceremony include Dalton Hout (bowling, Iowa Central Community College); C.J. Boone (baseball, St. Ambrose) and Matthew Dresselhaus (baseball, Taylor University).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!