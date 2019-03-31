Boys

First team

Dustin Beaham, jr., Louisa-Muscatine: Repeated as Iowa Class 1A state champion with games of 300 and 235. He was third in Iowa, regardless of classification, with a 227.9 game average. He bowled a 499 two-game series at the state qualifier, including a 280.

Kyle Cones, sr., Geneseo: He advanced out of Illinois regionals with a six-game series of 1221 (203.5 per game). Cones was 16th at Rockford Jefferson Sectional with a 1278 series. At conference, Cone had 290 game and 1310 six-game series to place fourth.

Austin Davison, jr., Maquoketa: The second team all-stater led the Cardinals with a 204.5 average, including a high game of 268. He was second at the Dubuque Wahlert state qualifier with a 468 two-game set.

Troy Edmunds, so., Camanche: Edmunds finished fourth at the 1A state-qualifying meet (436 for two games) and fourth at state tournament in Waterloo (449). The first team all-stater had 202.9 average.

Drake Jehle, sr., Durant: He was individual champion at 1A state qualifier in Muscatine with a 532 two-game series. A second team all-state selection by the coaches, he finished with a 203 game average (high of 288).

Traven Tillie, jr., Louisa-Muscatine: Named first team all-state and all-district by Iowa Bowling Coaches Association, Tillie posted a 208.1 game average. He recorded a high game of 278.

Honorable mention

Bellevue: Tyrelle Kloser, so.; Dawson Weber, fr. Camanche: Austin Smith, jr.; Dalton Weber, sr.; Payton Nichol, jr.; Austin Dau, jr. Central DeWitt: Kyle Fox, sr. Durant: Drew Henderson, jr.; Jeremy Carnes, sr. Fulton: Alex Hartman, jr. Geneseo: Justin Ford, so. Louisa-Muscatine: Zach Robertson, fr. Maquoketa: Caden Stephany, jr.

Girls

First team

Shadyn Bishop, jr., Louisa-Muscatine: After winning the 1A state qualifier with a 471 two-game series, she was eighth at state tournament. She averaged 197.2 per game to earn first team all-state honors by the coaches.

Lauren Bodman, jr., Louisa-Muscatine: Powered by a 288 in the second game at state, she finished two pins behind her teammate for runner-up honors. The first team all-state performer had a 193.4 average.

Madisyn Gerdts, so., Louisa-Muscatine: One of four Falcons to average better than 190 per game and make first team all-state, she was fourth at 1A state tournament with games of 203 and 234.

Whittney Morse, jr., Louisa-Muscatine: Repeated as Iowa Class 1A state champion. Led the state champion Falcons with a 211 average. She bowled a 472 two-series at state tournament in Waterloo.

Emily Pobanz, sr., Geneseo: Illinois state qualifier and repeat all-area selection was ninth at sectional meet with six-game series of 1235 (205.8 per game). She averaged better than 180 in her six games at state.

Kendall Wright, sr., Camanche: Bowled 255 and 288 at 1A state qualifier, the high two-game series in the state. The first team all-stater was seventh at state tournament and finished year with 197 average.

Honorable mention

Camanche: Ashton Haskell, sr.; Emilee Hall, so.; Mackenzie Kelly, so.; Abby Stock, sr. Central DeWitt: Denyse Turnquist, jr. Durant: Tori Novinski, sr. Geneseo: Delaney Ostrowski, sr.; Karis Ostrowski, jr.; Jenah Hart, so. Maquoketa: Alex Thomas, so.