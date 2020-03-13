State mandate shuts down Illinois spring sports

Lillis emphasized that students will not be allowed on school property during the shutdown, although administrators with 12-month contracts are required to be at work.

Another fallout, she said, was that student-athletes needing physical therapy for injuries or those in the concussion protocol will not be able to receive treatment from trainers.

“Even the athletic trainer is not allowed to see students,” she said. “It’s unfortunate for kids rehabbing or those diagnosed with concussions and needing back-to-play treatment.”

Student-athletes are allowed to gather on their own for workouts, Lillis said. But no activities can take place on school grounds. Gerlach also warned his players that they are not allowed to have contact with summer teams, with that being a potential cause for eligibility issues when the high school seasons resume.

To that end, Alleman baseball coach Jerry Burkhead told his players that how they approach the next two weeks is up to them.