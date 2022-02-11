Stone, Sullivan reach two state swim finals

BOYS SWIMMING

Stone, Sullivan reach two state finals: Seven local standouts will be swimming for state gold today in the Iowa High School Athletic Association finals being held at the University of Iowa Aquatic Center in Iowa City.

Bettendorf’s Alex Stone and Davenport Central’s Carter Sullivan each qualified in two events for Saturday’s finals during Friday’s preliminaries to lead the local contingent.

Also swimming their way into finals in individual events on Friday were Pleasant Valley’s Will Gorman (200 free) and Owen Chiles (100 back), Bettendorf’s Carter Anderson (100 fly) and Max Wetteland (100 back), and Davenport Central’s Kyle Hopewell (100 fly)

Three locals swam well enough in their qualifying rounds to earn consideration for All-America honors.

In the 100 fly, both Hopewell (49.05) and Anderson (49.76) put themselves in consideration for All-America recognition as they finished third and fourth, respectively. Bettendorf’s Stone placed sixth in the 100 free with a time of 45.53 seconds that put him in the consideration cut for All-American honors.

Stone had the top Friday placing of Q-C swimmers when he logged the second-best time of 1:39.31 in the 200 free — an event in which PV’s Gorman posted a 1:42.11 and is seeded seventh for the finals.

A total of 11 local swimmers will race in the consolation finals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central DeWitt 61, Clinton 53: Central DeWitt senior Shawn Gilbert added another huge accomplishment to his resume Friday night in the Sabers’ 61-53 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Clinton at The Den.

Gilbert set a single-season school scoring record in the victory, although his final point total was not available.

Central DeWitt moved to 14-5 for the season, 11-5 in MAC action. Clinton dropped to 2-17, 1-14 in the league.

North Scott 51, Muscatine 34: Kyler Gerardy scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter for the North Scott Lancers to expand the team’s lead over the Muscatine Muskies from 12-9 at the end of the first to 32-18 at halftime.

Though the Muskies kept the Mississippi Athletic Conference game within 10 points for stretches in the second half at Muscatine High School, North Scott closed out the road win, 51-34.

The Lancers’ Oliver Hughes scored a game-high 17 points on 6 of 9 shooting, including 4 of 6 on 3-point tries. North Scott utilized its depth in the win, as Hughes and Gerardy were the only two of the eight Lancers who scored in double-figures.

As a team, North Scott shot 17 of 35 on field goals, 7 of 16 from deep, and 10 of 19 on free-throw attempts.

Sam Emmert led Muscatine with 13 on 6 of 10 shooting. Braden Hufford and Dante Lee each added eight.

North Scott took the first meeting of the season, 72-44, back on Jan. 7.

Geneseo 64, Sterling 62: In the renewal of an old NCIC rivalry game Friday evening, Bristol Lewis made a huge statement in leading the Maple Leafs to a 64-62 victory over the Sterling Golden Warriors at Homer Musgrove Fieldhouse.

The junior erupted for a game-high 31 points, 25 of those coming in the second half, as the Leafs won a back-and-forth Western Big 6 Conference contest.

“He was really good at making decisions coming off the screens, he was pulling up from deep and knocking down shots,” said Geneseo coach Brad Storm after his 10-17 club moved to 3-10 in the league. “He only had six points at halftime, but we had the lead and we were fine with that. When we needed him to step up, he kind of took over.”

Two free throws from Lewis and a split at the charity stripe by Tayt Hager gave the Maple Leafs a four-point lead in the waning moments of the game. A couple of missed 3-point attempts by Sterling resulted in a gimmee putback as time expired.

Anthony Pierce added 14 points for Geneseo, which had all seven players in the book score.

Sterling (16-13, 3-9 Big 6) had three players finish in double digit scoring — JP Schilling (19), Tyree Kelly (16) and Kyle Billings (13).

Galesburg 76, Alleman 34: The Alleman Pioneers stayed close to hosting Galesburg for a quarter in Friday’s Western Big 6 Conference clash at John Thiel Gymnasium.

But after trailing just 14-9 after one quarter, the Silver Streaks blew open the game in the second stanza en route to an easy 76-34 league win. In that second period, the Silver Streaks hit 16 buckets, including three 3-pointers, and outscored the Pioneers 35-6 to take a 49-15 halftime lead.

Alleman (0-24, 0-12 Big 6) was led By Lincoln Dorsey’s 13 points.

Koen Derry led the Silver Streaks with a game-high 22 points and Carl Dortch added 16. Those two were instrumental in that second quarter, combining for nine of Galesburg’s 16 two-point field goals.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central DeWitt 70, Clinton 29: The seventh-ranked Central DeWitt Sabers rolled to an easy 70-59 Mississippi Athletic Conference victory over Clinton on Friday evening.

The victory kept the Sabers (17-4, 14-4 MAC) in solo second place in the league and dropped Clinton to 1-21, 1-17 MAC.

North Scott 66, Muscatine 53: The North Scott Lancers scored the first six points of Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference contest and never trailed en route to the 66-53 victory at The Pit.

North Scott opened the lead to double-digits in the second quarter and held that margin for much of the remainder of the contest.

Kayla Fountain scored a game-high 25 points to lead the Lancers (14-8, 12-6 MAC). Lauren Golinghorst added 17 for the winners and Hattie Hagedorn 11.

Muscatine (5-16, 4-14 MAC) was led by Jaz Jones’s 10 points.

Davenport North 58, Davenport West 19: Freshman Journey Houston scored 16 points in leading the Davenport North high School girls basketball team to a convincing 58-19 senior night victory over Davenport West in Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference home victory.

The Wildcats (12-9, 10-8 in league action), who won their fifth straight, jumped out to a 22-0 lead and never looked back.

West drops to 2-18, 1-17 MAC.

WRESTLING

Moline trio reach semis: Kole Brower and Noah Tapia both only had to wrestle one match Friday to reach the semifinals at the Class 3A sectional at Granite City.

The Moline wrestlers made sure even that match didn't go the distance.

Brower got a pin in 3:10 in his 138-pound quarterfinal against Belleview East's Warren Zeisset and Tapia ended his 145-pound quarterfinal with a pin of Romeoville's Sergio Dondiego in 1:16.

Alec Schmacht used a decision win and a pin to become the third Moline wrestler to reach the semifinals at 126.

The rest of the nine Maroons who qualified for sectionals will have to work their way back through the consolation bracket Saturday as they vie for a top four spot to earn a berth in the state tournament.

Bernard leads Rocks quartet into semis: Aoci Bernard needed just 1:05 to end his 138-pound quarterfinal Friday at the Class 2A Sycamore Sectional, as Rock Island followed its regional title by getting four wrestlers into Saturday's semifinals.

Samuel Niyonkuru earned a pair of decision wins to get through at 113 pounds, and teammate Eli Gustafson pinned Peoria High's Landon Newby-Holesome in 3:46 in his lone 285-pound match of the day.

The closest quarterfinal for the Rocks, however, came from 182-pounder Steven Marquez, who won in the ultimate tie breaker over Joliet Catholic's Caden Moore to earn a semifinal spot.

Meanwhile, Geneseo placed a pair of brothers in the semifinals. Zachary Montez earned a 13-2 major decision over Kaneland's Kamron Scholl in the 113 pound quarterfinal and Anthony Montez pinned Metamora's Syril Kiefner to reach the 160-pound semifinals.

Riverdale quartet reach semifinals: Riverdale topped the Quad-City area contingent at Princeton's Class 1A sectional on Friday.

Alex Watson registered the only quarterfinal pin by the group at 160 pounds, but Collin Altensey also ended his 152-pound quarterfinal early with a tech fall.

Brock Smith (132) and Tharren Jacobs (106) also reached the semifinals for the Rams.

Alleman will have semifinalists in the largest and smallest weight classes as Dalton Nimrick at 106 pounds and unbeaten Charlie Jagusah at 285 pounds qualified.

Sherrard also qualified two for the semifinals as Ryder Roelf (170) and Walker Anderson (220) won their lone match of the day after receiving byes.

Fulton's Zane Pannell registered a pair of pins Friday to qualify for Saturday's 170-pound semifinals.

Morrison's Kayden White got a pin in his only match of the day in the 182-pound bracket to advance.

Orion's lone semifinalist was Luke Moen at 120 pounds. Moen earned a major decision and a fall in a pair of first-day matches.

Rednour lone Kewanee semifinalist: Kewanee brought eight wrestlers to the Class 1A Stanford Olympia Sectional. By the end of Friday's rounds, only one remained without a loss.

Kadin Rednour earned a major decision in his only match after receiving a bye to reach the 152-pound semifinals.

He will be joined in the Mercer County's Zeke Arnold, who pinned his quarterfinal opponent in 2:50.

