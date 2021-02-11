Adrenaline junkie Boeding chases state title

MUSCATINE — Ryan Boeding is an adrenaline junkie.
During the summer months, Boeding travels over to Coralville Lake just outside of Iowa City and jumps off cliffs.
"It is a little dangerous but it can be fun," Boeding said.
That daredevil mentality has served the Wilton High School senior and Muscatine swimmer well in the water.
Boeding is gearing up to compete in his fourth state swim meet Saturday afternoon at the Linn-Mar Aquatic Center in Marion.
A 50- or 100-yard freestyle pales in comparison of jumping off a 30-foot cliff.
"Honestly, (cliff jumping) prepares me for my 50," he said. "I can calm my nerves down easier than other guys, and I can get my head in the right spot ready to race."
At last Saturday's district meet in Clinton, Boeding broke Travis Lee's 23-year-old school record in the 50 free of 21.07 seconds with a time of 21.03.
This week's Iowa Pacesetter, Boeding is the second seed at the state meet behind Bettendorf's Alex Stone (20.82) in the 50 free. He's seeded 11th in the 100 free (47.43) and will swim on Muscatine's 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
“It is pretty obvious that I want to be a state champ,” Boeding said. “That’s been a goal of mine since my freshman year. To fulfill that would be awesome.”
The Lindenwood University recruit expects he’ll need to whittle three or four tenths off that 21.03 to have an opportunity at a championship.
“I feel like I have something like that in me,” said Boeding, who did not shave prior to the district meet.
Boeding's start in swimming goes back to the first grade.
His mother, Diana, signed her son up for the Wilton Wavemakers swim team. Boeding had an immediate connection with the sport.
"I was an athletic kid and I pretty much enjoyed doing everything," he said. "I had fun in the water and had been swimming since I was 3 for fun.
"So to have a sport out of it, I loved it."
By junior high, it turned into a passion.
The 6-foot-2 Boeding joined the Iowa City Eels Swim Club and eventually focused solely on swimming.
He had seen and heard about the success Muscatine's program had with swimmers from Wilton, including multi-state champions Alex Walton and Travis Greenwald.
"I think seeing what those guys did helped to motivate him," Muscatine swim coach Judd Anderson said.
Boeding was in Muscatine's lineup as a freshman. He was 21st at the state meet in the 50 free in 22.37 seconds. He moved up to 17th place as a sophomore in 21.83 seconds and took seventh a year ago in 21.20.
Now, he’s chasing the top prize.
“It would be awesome for it to happen,” Boeding said. “I was at the very bottom my freshman year, so to just come all this way, it wouldn’t just be something for me but something for the team and my family.
“It is a huge goal of mine.”
During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Boeding put an emphasis on strength training. It has made a significant impact in his performance.
“He’s very strong and very well-conditioned,” Anderson said. “He’s put in the time.”
That said, there is little margin for error in the 50 freestyle. One extra breath, a faulty start or a poor turn is the difference between victory and defeat.
“I got to hit that start perfectly, hit my breakout right on the surface, nail the turn and finish strong," Boeding said. “When you breathe, that takes time. I’ve been down to one or two breaths. I’m hoping for one breath, maybe none this weekend.”
Boeding is hoping for a top-eight finish in the 100 freestyle and to go sub-47. He was 13th last year in 48 seconds.
More than his performances, Boeding has been a catalyst for the Muskies.
"He's pretty shy and somewhat bashful, but he's come out of his shell considerably this year as a senior," Anderson said. "He's become much more of a leader.
"He's the kind of a kid that takes the younger kids coming in under his wing."
Boeding is headed to swim at Division II Lindenwood in St. Charles, Mo., next season. The sprinter had considered Iowa, but the Hawkeyes announced they'll be dropping their program after the 2021 season.
"I was really looking at a low Division I program or high Division II," Boeding said. "I feel this will be the best fit for me. Going there, the campus was really nice and it's 20 minutes outside of St. Louis.
"I've always wanted to swim in college and go to the next level."
First, he wants to cap his high school career with one last adrenaline rush — a state championship.
“If everything comes together and the stars align," Boeding said, "I can do it."