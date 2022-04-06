All-Metro boys swimming team

Iowa swimmer of year

Alex Stone, sr., Bettendorf

The Indiana University signee earned automatic All-American status in all four events he participated in at the state meet. He was state runner-up in the 200 freestyle (1:37.02) and placed fourth in the 100 free (44.94). Stone anchored the Bulldogs' state championship 200 free relay in 1:23.09 and then swam the final leg on the second place 400 free relay (3:04.00).

One of three swimmers to be named Mississippi Athletic Conference swimmer of the year, Stone closed his career with 14 top-six finishes at the state meet, including six championships and three second-place marks. Swim Cloud considers Stone the No. 3 recruit in Iowa in the 2022 class.

Illinois swimmer of year

Colton Mosley, sr., Wethersfield

Signed to continue his swimming career at Division I St. Louis University, Mosley finished ninth at the Illinois state meet in the 50 freestyle with a personal-best time of 21.01 seconds. Mosley won the United Township Sectional in the 50 free (21.31) and placed second in the 100 breaststroke (59.93). He just finished off the state-qualifying mark for the breaststroke.

Mosley, the only area swimmer in Illinois to reach the second day of the state meet, posted personal-best times in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke more than 10 times this season. Washington senior Payne Smith was the only swimmer to beat Mosley in the 50 freestyle before the state meet.

First team

Peter Adams, sr., Moline: A state qualifier in the 200 freestyle, Adams was the Big 6 champion in the 50 free (22.12), 100 free (48.69) and part of the victorious 400 free relay. At sectionals, Adams won the 200 free and took third in the 100 free. Adams set a school record in the 50 free (21.61) during the 200 free relay.

Carter Anderson, sr., Bettendorf: Earned three automatic All-American honors and four podium finishes at the state meet. The Southern Illinois recruit was second in the 100 butterfly in a school-record time of 48.88 seconds and swam on three top-six relays at state -- 200 free (first), 400 free (second) and 200 medley (sixth).

Bryan Caraman, sr., Pleasant Valley: Was instrumental on all three state relays for the Spartans. He led off the fourth place 200 free relay, anchored the seventh place 200 medley relay and was the lead leg on the 400 free relay. He also placed 11th at the state meet in the 100 free (47.61).

Owen Chiles, so., Pleasant Valley: Chiles became the school record holder in the 100 backstroke this season (50.22 seconds) and had four top-eight finishes at the state meet. He was fourth in the 100 back (50.80) and 200 free relay, seventh in the 200 medley relay and eighth in the 200 free (1:43.24).

Will Gorman, so., Pleasant Valley: Gorman was part of four school records at the district meet — the 200 free (1:42.26), 500 free (4:39.79), 200 free relay (1:26.03) and 400 free relay (3:10.14). He was fourth at state in the 200 free relay, sixth in the 200 free (1:42.07) and ninth in the 500 free (4:41.25).

Kyle Hopewell, sr., Davenport Central: Tri-swimmer of the year in the MAC, Hopewell broke an 18-year-old school record in the 100 butterfly (48.91) and finished third at the state meet. He swam on the Blue Devils' eighth place 200 medley relay at state and was a state qualifier in the 100 backstroke and 200 free relay.

Colin Kilcoin, sr., Bettendorf: Second team all-conference and a state qualifier in the 200 IM and 100 back, Kilcoin was 12th at state in the 200 IM (1:56.28) and swam the backstroke leg on the Bulldogs' sixth place 200 medley relay at state.

Noah Mitvalsky, sr., Bettendorf: Swam on two relays that collected All-American status at the state meet — first in the 200 free and second in the 400 free. He also placed 12th in the 50 free (21.94) and 12th in the 100 free (47.86). Mitvalsky was first team all-MAC in the 50 free and both relays.

Henry Neff, sr., Moline: Neff claimed three Big 6 titles — 200 individual medley, 500 free and 400 freestyle relay. He captured the 200 IM title at sectionals (2:00.21) to qualify for state and was second in the 500 free. Neff had the best Illinois metro time in the 200 IM, 500 free and 100 breaststroke.

Parker Paulson, sr., Pleasant Valley: One of three athletes named MAC swimmer of the year, Paulson qualified for state in four events. He was ninth in the 200 individual medley (1:53.42), 12th in the 100 breaststroke (59.93) and swam the breaststroke on the seventh place 200 medley relay. He also was on the 400 free relay.

Lucas Rettig, jr., Rock Island: Named Big 6 swimmer of the year by coaches, Rettig was league champion in the 100 butterfly (54.58) and 100 backstroke (54.48). He was the United Township Sectional runner-up in the 100 back (52.64) and fourth in the 100 back (53.75). Rettig also swam on the Rocks' 200 free and 400 free relays.

Carter Sullivan, sr., Davenport Central: A state qualifier in a maximum four events, Sullivan reached the final of the 50 and 100 freestyles at state. He was seventh in 50 free (21.52) and eighth in 100 free (47.87) along with anchoring eighth place 200 medley relay and swimming on 200 free relay.

Max Wetteland, sr., Bettendorf: In his first season with the Bulldogs, he was part of two relays that earned All-American status -- 200 free relay (first at state) and 400 free relay (second at state) -- and placed seventh at state in 100 back (51.47) and 10th in the 200 IM (1:54.50). He'll swim next season at St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Honorable mention

Bettendorf: Brock Ohlensehlen, sr.; Kiefer Roemer, fr.; Keaton Weaver, jr.; Ricky Zillmer, so.

Davenport Central: Austin Siebert, sr.; Keegan Tolle, sr.

Moline: Tatum Rogers, fr.; Aedyn Rowe, so.; Phineas Van Vooren, sr.; Josh Whalen, so.

Muscatine: Dakota Dahlke, so.; Colin Millage, fr.

Pleasant Valley: Gabe Eliasen, jr.; Ryland Feist, jr.; Charlie Hechler, sr.; Owen McCredie, jr.; Ryan Vance, sr.

Rock Island: Julian Lopez, so.

United Township: Derek Cruse, sr.; Tyler Jackson, jr.; Josh Mottet, sr.

