Back-to-back event sweeps carry Bulldogs past Spartan swimmers

After the break, the Bulldogs kept the momentum going as Witt won the butterfly in 1:00.93. Witt claimed the 50 free in 25.96.

Witt said she was just as caught off guard, and proud, of her teammates’ ability to grab those other top places.

“When I heard (Ahrens) yell ‘Sweep’ after both races, I was really surprised and just really proud of my teammates,” she said.

The home team got the Bulldogs' attention right off the bat, winning the 200-medley relay by an eyelash as Abby Buechel touched out Abby Selden to win the event for the Spartans. Buechel teamed with Grace Veach, Leah Patton and Taylor Buhr for the win.

Witt said that loss woke up the Bulldogs and she was right there to cheer and encourage her team the rest of the meet.

“I just told the team that we needed to pick it up, then we go 1-2-3 in the 50 free and we really got going,” Witt said. “The adrenaline was really flowing, crosstown rival and just a lot pressure to perform, but our team came up huge when it mattered.”