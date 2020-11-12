Bettendorf diving duo wants to 'make Mary proud'

Doerder’s full-time job was a homemaker and raising five children, but she made time for diving.

She started coaching club in the summer of 1979 and was a volunteer coach at Bettendorf for eight years. After getting out for a couple of years, the school hired her back.

“She’s dedicated her whole life to the sport,” Ahrens said. “She’s so consistent, acts the same way today as she did when I met her 27 years ago. It has been neat we’ve been partners for so long.”

Described as calm and reassuring, Doerder demands excellence.

“She’s very picky and hard core,” Hughbanks said. “If our dives aren’t good enough, we do it until it is right. We all know it is what helps us in the long run.”

The divers watch film with Doerder and critique each part of the dive.

“She’s very strategic and a mathematician,” Hanson noted. “If I have a problem with my dive, it is more than fix your entry. She brings physics and math into it. She explains it in so many different ways to make sure I understand it and can make that specific correction.”

Doerder said her passion for diving is stronger than it was 35 years ago.