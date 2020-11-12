Bettendorf diving duo wants to 'make Mary proud'

When it comes to girls’ swimming and diving, Bettendorf’s program has accomplished about everything.
It has captured seven Iowa state team championships and been runner-up on four occasions. It has won at least one state title in all 11 swimming events.
It has had a multitude of Division I swimmers. It has had three of its former standouts inducted into the state’s Hall of Fame.
There is, however, one notable item missing from the Bulldogs’ prestigious resume — a state diving champion.
Bettendorf has an opportunity to change that Friday morning at the Marshalltown YMCA/YMCA.
Senior Makayla Hughbanks, coming off a school-record performance of 509.95 at regionals, is seeded first among the 32 competitors. Teammate Sydney Hanson is third after tallying 483.55 at regionals.
“We’ve got the best chance we’ve ever had with those two studs,” Bettendorf coach Mike Ahrens said.
It would be particularly meaningful given diving coach Mary Doerder is concluding her 40th season with the program.
Doerder has been the face of Bettendorf’s diving program since the early 1980s (diving became part of the state meet in 1967).
As the Bulldogs travel to meets throughout the season, everybody in the swimming community recognizes Doerder.
"She's almost like a legend," Hughbanks said. “Sydney and I adore Mary, and a part of us wants to do it for her.
"It would mean the world to her if one of us could get on top of that podium.”
The relationship between Doerder and her divers goes beyond the water.
Hughbanks said Doerder is like a "mother and grandmother figure." Hanson said Doerder has been at her house to celebrate birthdays.
“I’ve been in athletics my whole life and I’ve transitioned from gymnastics to diving and had so many different coaching experiences,” Hanson said. “Mary, by far, has impacted my life in so many different ways outside of diving.
“Any time I need her to be more than a coach, she’s there. For me personally, she is like a grandma.”
Doerder, 71, has been involved with diving since she started on a YMCA team at age 10. About three weeks before a 10-and-under state meet in Illinois, a coach taught her three dives. She went out and won the competition.
Beyond that, it was a lot of self-teaching from a book.
There was no high school diving for girls at that time. Doerder dove for almost two years at Indiana University and then transferred to Iowa State.
“I was kind of taught to coach from the beginning,” Doerder said.
Doerder’s full-time job was a homemaker and raising five children, but she made time for diving.
She started coaching club in the summer of 1979 and was a volunteer coach at Bettendorf for eight years. After getting out for a couple of years, the school hired her back.
“She’s dedicated her whole life to the sport,” Ahrens said. “She’s so consistent, acts the same way today as she did when I met her 27 years ago. It has been neat we’ve been partners for so long.”
Described as calm and reassuring, Doerder demands excellence.
“She’s very picky and hard core,” Hughbanks said. “If our dives aren’t good enough, we do it until it is right. We all know it is what helps us in the long run.”
The divers watch film with Doerder and critique each part of the dive.
“She’s very strategic and a mathematician,” Hanson noted. “If I have a problem with my dive, it is more than fix your entry. She brings physics and math into it. She explains it in so many different ways to make sure I understand it and can make that specific correction.”
Doerder said her passion for diving is stronger than it was 35 years ago.
"During the offseason I used to think, ‘I don’t want to give up this free time and go to practice,’” Doerder said. “I don’t feel that way anymore. When I get here, I have so much fun. Why would I want to quit?”
Doerder has seen the sport change in the past four decades.
The diving boards are better. The athletes are more explosive.
“Kids are doing dives that are so much harder,” Doerder said. “Even at a young age, I’ve seen 13 year olds doing dives we never thought of doing.”
Doerder has coached a slew of state placewinners, either at Bettendorf or the diving club she runs out of the Quad-Cities.
This season, though, has brought about a whole new level of excellence.
Hanson, fourth place at the state meet twice in her career, has upped her degree of difficulty.
Hughbanks was 13th at last year’s state meet but already has eclipsed a score of 500 twice in 11-dive competitions.
“This is the best,” Doerder said. “Those two are hard workers, very coachable and they don’t settle into what’s easy. That doesn’t come along very often.
“They encourage each other and seem to be really good friends. Sometimes you can get girls that are so competitive that they don’t like the other person. That’s not what this is at all. They like each other, cheer for each other.”
The most difficult dive on Hughbanks’ list is a forward 2 ½ pike. It has a 2.6 degree of difficulty. Hanson has a forward double with a 2.4 difficulty level in her routine.
“Having Makayla as a teammate pushes me so much,” Hanson said.
“I’m always keeping an eye on Makayla just to see if I can strive to be where she’s at. If I can, I know I’ll do great.”
There will be a considerable amount of competition for the top spot Friday, but Hanson and Hughbanks have a chance to make it a signature day for Bettendorf diving and their coach.
“It would mean the world, not only to Makayla and I, but even more so for Mary to have us both on the podium and one of us wining a title,” Hanson said. “We know how bad she wants us to succeed.
"Going into the state meet, we want to make Mary proud.”
