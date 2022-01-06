Bettendorf freshman Roemer comes through in tight swim win over PV

“I knew diving in I had to do a little work to catch him,” he said of trailing PV’s Parker Paulson. “Those last five yards I was pretty sure I was going to get him, so right afterwards, I just put the one right up knowing that we got the win.”

For PV, Paulson won the 200 IM and Owen Chiles took the 100 backstroke.

Chiles, Charlie Hechler, Paulson and Bryan Caraman opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay.

PV coach Stacey Zapolski said it was a great meet against its city rival.

“We always say, the better Bettendorf swims, the better we swim,” she said. “I think both teams swam really, really well with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. We gave it our best shot. They just beat us.”

Bettendorf’s Wetteland, Anderson, Mitvalsky and Stone won the 200 free relay by over two seconds.

Stone said Roemer’s win was a “changing point” in the meet.