The roster size is smaller. The number of top-tier swimmers is fewer than the previous three seasons.
Still, the Bettendorf girls swimming and diving program continues to excel.
The Bulldogs finished off their fourth consecutive undefeated dual season last Thursday with a 123-34 victory over Clinton.
"It is a great accomplishment for the school," senior Arianna Ottavianelli said. "We're the only sport to be undefeated, just even this season. It proves how strong and powerful swimming is at Bettendorf."
Regional and state meets are the defining moments for a program in a season, but the Bulldogs' senior class also can boast a 36-0 dual mark and four Mississippi Athletic Conference titles during their career.
"It is really meaningful to us because it shows our depth throughout the years," senior Sami Roemer said. "Even though our strengths have differed each year, we've definitely been able to maintain that and build on that.
"The younger girls see that, it sets them up with a good mentality to do just as well in the future and keep it going."
Bettendorf has around 30 girls in its program, down from last year's roster of 35. It graduated two all-staters in Emily Van De Wiele (swimming at LSU) and Alexis Beine (swimming at St. Louis) from last year's third-place state finish.
Still, it has remained the class of the MAC and is seventh in the latest state power rankings.
"It is a byproduct of having some really good families in the system and the kids being in our feeder program," coach Mike Ahrens said.
The Bulldogs have seven seniors on this year's roster, including four who have intentions of competing at the Division I level.
Ottavianelli has committed to Florida State. Roemer has given a verbal to Missouri State. Megan Greenley is off to Wisconsin-Milwaukee. Zoey Ahrens took a recruiting visit to Northern Iowa last weekend and also has interest from South Dakota.
Roemer and Ahrens were swimming at the junior varsity level as freshmen.
"We didn't all start at that (top) level," Roemer said. "We've improved so much to get to where we're at now. It shows the system we have at Bettendorf, and it gives the younger girls confidence they can improve if they put in the work."
The team chemistry has been enhanced this season, too.
Bettendorf has made a concerted effort to do activities outside of the pool, ranging from sleepovers and bonfires to a scavenger hunt, karaoke night and team dinners.
"Our team is more connected and gets along better," Ottavianelli said.
Roemer said there is less "girl drama," which helps build confidence throughout the team.
"We've lost a lot of good girls the past couple of years, so we're trying to build that chemistry," Zoey Ahrens said. "That has helped our team a lot."
For the dual streak to continue in 2020, it'll need new names to emerge.
"I've talked a lot to our Lane 2 and 3 girls that we're going to have to develop and rely on our upper JV girls to make the move up next year," coach Ahrens said.
Bettendorf is prepping for the state qualifier on Nov. 2 at Davenport Central followed by the state meet Nov. 8-9 at Marshalltown.
While a third-place trophy might be hard to duplicate given the depth across the state, the Bulldogs believe they can still be competitive at the state meet.
Ottavianelli and Roemer are ranked among the top 10 in their respective events. Bettendorf has two relays in the top 10.
"Power-point wise, we don't have the number we did last year, but I think Arianna and Sami can really score well," coach Ahrens said.
"We're going to be a little bit lower in the pecking order, but this group has done a really good job of continuing to set the bar high. We'll give it our best shot."