Big 6 swimmers inspired by Akers' presence as he battles brain cancer

Moline senior swimmer Jay Akers has inspired his teammates and the surrounding community as he battles a cancerous brain tumor. Akers, who has been undergoing radiation treatment Monday through Friday, made the trip from the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City to attend Saturday’s Western Big 6 Conference Meet at Moline.

Akers is aided by a wheelchair but couldn’t help but stand during the close final races as his Maroons finished second as a team to Sterling.

There were plenty of fist bumps and hugs before and after races as he was seated near the starting blocks. Akers said being able to support his teammates in person was a huge source of joy.

“It makes me very happy,” said Akers, who was at the Big 6 meet with his grandparents, John and Linda Jones. “My teammates already gave me support, so I just want to support them.”

Akers said it has been “amazing” to have a team behind him as he fights his battle with a rare type of brain cancer.

“It’s given me a lot of courage,” said Akers, who has every hope he will swim again. “Maybe once I can walk again.”