With victories in eight of the 12 events, Galesburg High School was an easy winner in the Western Big 6 Conference boys swim meet Saturday at United Township High School.

The Silver Streaks rolled up 326 points to leave Moline (228), Sterling (217), Rock Island (172), United Township (170) and Geneseo 45) in its wake.

Rock Island had three event wins — two of those by Lucas Rettig. The senior won the 100-yard butterfly by over five seconds and followed that with a 4.5 second win in the 100 back.

Rocky’s other victory was posted by freshman Andrew Oliver, who scored 410.30 points to win the 1-meter diving competition.

Geneseo junior Ethan Herstedt held off the 500-yard freestyle field to win in 4:57.77.

Galesburg junior Riley Stevenson won two individual events and was also part of two relay victories. His individual wins came in the 50 and 100 yard freestyles, just missing a meet record by .06 with his 48.12 clocking in the latter. He was also on the winning 200 yard medley and the 200 free relay.

Moline’s top finish came when Kyle Phillips, Josh Wahlen, Carson Stickell and Aedyn Rowe combined for a runner-up finish in the 400 free relay.

United Township will host a sectional meet on Saturday, Feb. 18 that will include all the local schools.