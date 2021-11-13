Buhr claims two top-five finishes at state

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — In her final high school swimming competition for Pleasant Valley High School, Taylor Buhr earned three state medals.
After swimming the breaststroke leg on PV's sixth-place medley relay, Buhr had a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and a fifth-place swim in the 200 individual medley Saturday afternoon at the state meet held inside the Marshalltown Community Y.
"The biggest thing I'm going to remember from this meet is all the memories we got to make and getting a chance to be with all the girls one last time before we go our separate ways," Buhr said.
Waukee, which won one relay and finished second in two others, claimed the state championship with 357 points. Ames was second at 260 and Iowa City West edged West Des Moines Dowling for third, 216-215.
Bettendorf was ninth with 85 points. Davenport Central took 12th (69), Pleasant Valley 13th (67) and Muscatine 15th (52).
Buhr, a South Dakota signee, swam a season-best time of 1 minute, 4.30 seconds in the 100 breaststroke finals.
"The last 25 (yards) of that race, knowing it was my last swim, there was definitely a lot behind that race," Buhr said.
Buhr recorded a time of 2:08.59 in the 200 IM.
"I haven't been in that 2:08 range in a while, so it was definitely exciting to be back there," she said.
Muscatine's Abby Lear, headed to swim at Northern Iowa, was fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.01 seconds) and sixth in the 100 free (53.23).
Davenport Central's Isabel Heller snatched fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.57) and was second in the consolation final and 10th overall in the 200 IM (2:11.79).
Bettendorf sophomore Mary Selden placed fifth in the 200 free (1:55.57) and anchored the Bulldogs' fifth-place 400 free relay in 3:35.84. She was joined by Alyssa Witt, Riley Wehr and Abby Selden.
Witt, Kathryn Miletich, Abby Selden and Mary Selden teamed for sixth place in the 200 free relay in 1:39.14.
Mary Selden also won the consolation final and was ninth overall in the 100 free in 53.42 seconds.
Central's Hannah Cousins, Heller, Gabbie Hanson and Simone Green were seventh in the 200 medley relay in 1:49.68, six-hundredths of a second behind PV's team of Grace Veach, Buhr, Leah Patton and Abby Buechel.
"Getting that medley relay on the podium one last time meant a lot," Buhr said. "All of us were hoping we could get there, but we didn't quite know how fast we had to go to get there.
"So that was exciting."
Cousins was eighth in the 100 backstroke in 59.22.