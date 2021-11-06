Buhr, Lear each claim two wins at regional swim meet

"I definitely had more competition here, so that's really nice to push me," Lear said. "I'm really excited to see what next weekend is going to bring."

Davenport Central qualified for state in eight events.

Hannah Cousins, Isabel Heller, Gabbie Hanson and Simone Green teamed to claim the 200 medley relay in 1:47.64. It was the third fastest time in the state Saturday.

Heller set a new school mark in her runner-up finish to Buhr in the 100 breast in 1:05.24. She also was second in the 200 IM to Buhr in 2:11.33.

"I wasn't expecting what happened, but I'm glad it did," Heller said. "That 100 (breaststroke) time was about a three-second drop from what I swam three weeks ago.

"I didn't think I was going to get the record. We just kept pushing."

Cousins was second to Martin in the 100 back and took third in the 50 free.

PV will send 11 of 12 events to next Friday and Saturday's state meet in Marshalltown. Buhr will be in four of those events.

Recently committed to swim at South Dakota, Buhr said there is added incentive with this being her final state meet.