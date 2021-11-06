Buhr, Lear each claim two wins at regional swim meet

CLINTON — Maybe it was the added competition. Maybe it was the pool that has a tendency of producing fast times. Or maybe it was the urgency of her senior season.
Taylor Buhr was expecting to perform well Saturday afternoon at the state-qualifying swim meet, but the Pleasant Valley senior did not anticipate the significant time drops she generated given she did not taper this past week.
Buhr won the 200 individual medley in a season-best time of 2 minutes, 9.99 seconds and later turned in a 1:04.73 to capture the 100 breaststroke at Clinton High School. That was her best clocking since the state preliminaries two years ago.
"Honestly, it has been a rough time with the 100 breast," Buhr said. "I haven't been able to drop time in a while, so that was really, really good.
"I think having my family here, senior year, everyone here cheering for me, I felt like I needed to do something for the school."
Buhr is only about 5-foot-4. It has put a premium on her turns and technique to have success. Those turns were the difference in her breaststroke win.
"Being one of the shorter swimmers, the turns is where you can get ahead of other people and they won't think about it," she said. "I've really tried to focus on that."
Iowa City West, powered by Iowa commit Scarlet Martin and Jade Roghair, won the nine-team regional with 484 points. Bettendorf was second at 418, followed by Pleasant Valley (376), Davenport Central (265) and Muscatine (264).
Bettendorf didn't prevail in any of the 12 events, but it was still a productive day for coach Mike Ahrens' team.
It was runner-up to Iowa City West in the 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relays. Mary Selden was second in the 100 and 200 freestyles. Alyssa Witt had more than a five-second drop in the 200 freestyle. The Bulldogs qualified for state in 11 events.
"We haven't really hit a whole lot of super great times in our invites this year, but today made up for that," Ahrens said. "We had some monster drops all day.
"Swimming against Scarlet and Roghair, that's only going to make people better. Even watching them swim is impressive enough."
Muscatine's Abby Lear was named the regional athlete of the year after winning the 50 free (23.91 seconds) and 100 free (52.30).
Recently committed to Northern Iowa, Lear's 23.91 topped her previous season best by more than a half-second. She dropped more than 1.5 seconds off her season-best in the 100 free.
"It feels really rewarding," Lear said. "My team has been there supporting me through it all. My senior year, I want to be the best I can be. It has been a long four years, but it feels good to have my senior year be great."
Lear placed fourth at state last year in the 50 and 100 freestyles. She swam the second fastest 50 and fourth quickest 100 among all the state qualifiers held on Saturday.
"I definitely had more competition here, so that's really nice to push me," Lear said. "I'm really excited to see what next weekend is going to bring."
Davenport Central qualified for state in eight events.
Hannah Cousins, Isabel Heller, Gabbie Hanson and Simone Green teamed to claim the 200 medley relay in 1:47.64. It was the third fastest time in the state Saturday.
Heller set a new school mark in her runner-up finish to Buhr in the 100 breast in 1:05.24. She also was second in the 200 IM to Buhr in 2:11.33.
"I wasn't expecting what happened, but I'm glad it did," Heller said. "That 100 (breaststroke) time was about a three-second drop from what I swam three weeks ago.
"I didn't think I was going to get the record. We just kept pushing."
Cousins was second to Martin in the 100 back and took third in the 50 free.
PV will send 11 of 12 events to next Friday and Saturday's state meet in Marshalltown. Buhr will be in four of those events.
Recently committed to swim at South Dakota, Buhr said there is added incentive with this being her final state meet.
"Every season before this hasn't really felt the same as this one does," she said. "It is such a huge moment for all of us. Myself and like five other swimmers on this team have been together for 10 years. Knowing we're going our separate ways after this is hard.