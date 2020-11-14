Buhr, Lear grab fourth-place finishes at state swimming

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A year after taking fifth place at state in the 100 breaststroke, Taylor Buhr did one better Saturday afternoon.

The Pleasant Valley junior raced to fourth at the Iowa state swimming meet at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA, one of a trio of fourth-place finishes by area athletes.

While Johnston sophomore Olivia Swalley ran away with the breaststroke title by more than a second, Buhr's time of 1 minute, 5.78 seconds was less than four-tenths of a second out of second place.

Buhr also raced to a 10th-place finish (2:11.46) in her other individual event, to 200 individual medley.

The other two fourth-place finishes came from the same swimmer — Muscatine's Abby Lear.

A day after taking the eighth and final spot in the 50 freestyle finals, Lear improved on her prelims time and edged out a pair of swimmers to take fourth in 24.12 seconds. Ames' Meghan Donald won in 22.99 seconds.

Lear followed it up by holding her fourth-place prelim finish in the 100 freestyle finals, finishing in 52.70. Donald won that event as well in 50.63.