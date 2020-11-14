Buhr, Lear grab fourth-place finishes at state swimming

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A year after taking fifth place at state in the 100 breaststroke, Taylor Buhr did one better Saturday afternoon.
The Pleasant Valley junior raced to fourth at the Iowa state swimming meet at the Marshalltown YMCA/YWCA, one of a trio of fourth-place finishes by area athletes.
While Johnston sophomore Olivia Swalley ran away with the breaststroke title by more than a second, Buhr's time of 1 minute, 5.78 seconds was less than four-tenths of a second out of second place.
Buhr also raced to a 10th-place finish (2:11.46) in her other individual event, to 200 individual medley.
The other two fourth-place finishes came from the same swimmer — Muscatine's Abby Lear.
A day after taking the eighth and final spot in the 50 freestyle finals, Lear improved on her prelims time and edged out a pair of swimmers to take fourth in 24.12 seconds. Ames' Meghan Donald won in 22.99 seconds.
Lear followed it up by holding her fourth-place prelim finish in the 100 freestyle finals, finishing in 52.70. Donald won that event as well in 50.63.
A day after seeing its divers take first and third, Bettendorf got its best result from its 400 freestyle relay team. Sophomores Alyssa Witt and Riley Wehr and freshmen Abby and Mary Selden took sixth in 3:36.80.
The result helped lift the Bulldogs to ninth place in the team standings with 79 points. Ames captured the team title with 303 points, followed by Iowa City West and Dowling Catholic.
Pleasant Valley took 18th (40.5 points), Muscatine 22nd (31) and Davenport Central 24th (20).
Central's top performance came from Hannah Cousins. The freshman followed up a seventh-place finish in the 100 backstroke prelims with a sixth place finish in the finals in 57.93. Iowa City West's Scarlet Martin won the event in 54.14.
Other top 16 local finishes came from:
-- Bettendorf's Mary Selden (10th, 200 freestyle and 11th, 100 freestyle); Witt (15th, 100 butterfly) and Bettendorf's 200 freestyle relay team of Witt, Valerie Gutierrez, Ella Zillmer and Mary Selden (16th)
-- Pleasant Valley's Grace Veach (13th, 100 backstroke), Abby Buechel (16th, 200 freestyle) and 200 medley relay team of Veach, Buhr, Leah Patton and Buechel (10th)
-- Central's Cousins (14th, 100 freestyle), Isabel Heller (15th, 100 breaststroke) and 400 freestyle relay team of Liz Weber, Simone Green, Cousins and Paige Pearson (16th).
