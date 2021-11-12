Buhr, Lear qualify for two individual 'A' finals

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Muscatine senior sprinter Abby Lear and Pleasant Valley senior Taylor Buhr each secured a spot in the championship finals at Friday night's Iowa state swim meet.
Lear recorded the third fastest time in the 50 freestyle (23.57 seconds) preliminaries and fourth quickest in the 100 free (52.10) at the Marshalltown Community YMCA.
Buhr registered a season-best time of 2 minutes, 8.51 seconds in the 200 individual medley, the fifth best overall. She was fourth in the 100 breaststroke in a season-best time of 1:04.46.
Bettendorf sophomore Mary Selden swam 1:54.71 in the 200 freestyle, the sixth best time of the 32 competitors, and will compete in Saturday's championship 'A' final.
Davenport Central's Hannah Cousins earned the last spot in the 'A' final in the 100 backstroke (57.87), and teammate Isabel Heller was sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.34).
PV's Abby Buechel (200 free, 1:55.87) was 11th and will swim in the 'B' final (ninth through 16th place) Saturday. Heller touched in 2:12.04 in the 200 IM to also get a spot in the 'B' final.
Cousins (50 free, 24.45), Bettendorf's Alyssa Witt (100 butterfly, 59.21) and Selden (100 free, 52.97) are the other metro participants who advanced out of preliminaries and will be in the 'B' final.
Waterloo's Avery Hogan won the diving competition with a 470.10 total. Davenport West's Ella Heath was 19th at 283.25 and PV's Maddie Glaus was 22nd at 181.15.
The three relay events and eight individual finals will commence at noon Saturday.
Greko sets two more school records
Moline senior standout Sophie Greko set a pair of school records Friday evening to end her illustrious prep career at the state meet in Westmont at the FMC Natatorium.
Greko broke her own school mark in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 7.26 seconds. She was 16th among the 27 preliminary competitors, with the top 12 finishers advancing to Saturday's final.
In the 200 individual medley, Greko posted a school-best time of 2:08.71 to place 26th out of 33 participants.
Greko, undecided on where she'll swim next season, has her name attached to six school records this season — 200 medley relay, 200 IM, 50 free, 500 freestyle, 200 free relay and 100 breaststroke.
Teammate Clara Van Note, named the Western Big 6 Conference MVP on Friday, finished 27th at the state meet in the 200 free in 1:59.51.