Bulldogs' Bunn tries to cement his legacy with four more titles

Bunn is fairly reserved, more of a leader through his actions than words.

His work ethic, competitive drive and a high school growth spurt have turned him into one of the state's elite sprinting talents.

That competitiveness stems from having two older brothers who were involved in athletics.

“It was how I was raised,” he said. “It was always about being the best you can be and trying to beat everyone else. My motivation for the entire time I’ve been swimming was to always be first.

“I always want to put my hand on the wall first.”

Since the start of his junior season, Bunn has done that about every time.

Bunn captured a maximum four state championships last season — 50 freestyle and 100 free along with anchoring the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.

He’ll try to duplicate that feat this weekend.

He enters as the top seed in all four of those events. Former Iowa City West standouts Mark McGlaughlin and Aidan Keen are the only swimmers to ever win four titles in consecutive state meets.