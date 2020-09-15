Bulldogs cruise past Spartans in swimming dual win

Mary, Abby’s twin sister, also won the 100 free (54.70) and swam the opening legs of wins in the 200- and 400-free relays.

“She really had solid swims tonight,” Ahrens said of Mary’s performance.

Mary said there was some added pressure swimming against their rivals but also motivation to drop time.

Ahrens said the early wins got the momentum rolling for Bettendorf. PV’s lone wins came from Taylor Buhr, who took the 200 IM (2:13.60) and 100 breast (1:06.42).

After Alyssa Witt (26.00) and Valerie Gutierrez (26.59) went one-two in the 500 free, Bettendorf flexed its muscle in the diving portion.

Makayla Hughbanks, coming off setting the school’s 6-dive record against Muscatine last week, scored a 267.45 on Tuesday. Her 288.10 last week, which is the best mark in the state this season, beat Sydney Hanson’s 272.40 from 2017.

Hanson (243.40) placed second on Tuesday and Camryn Hanson (165.35) was third in diving Tuesday.

Other individual wins for the Bulldogs included Witt in the 100 fly (1:00.85), Wehr in the 500 free (5:38.53) and Greenley in the 100 back (1:04.26).

“We had a lot of people make big strides today,” Ahrens said.