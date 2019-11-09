MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — After coming home with a third-place state trophy each of the past three seasons, the Bettendorf girls swimming team saw that streak come to an end Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs did snatch a pair of fifth-place finishes at the state meet to place sixth in the team competition with 140 points at the Marshalltown YMCA/YMCA.
Bettendorf's Sami Roemer, Ella Zillmer, Arianna Ottavianelli and Megan Greenley teamed for fifth place in the 200 medley relay in 1 minute, 47.28 seconds.
Later in the meet, Roemer added a fifth-place finish in the 100 backstroke in 56.91 seconds.
Coach Mike Ahrens' team also earned a sixth-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay with Roemer, Zoey Ahrens, Alyssa Witt and Ottavianelli.
Ottavianelli, off to swim at Florida State next season, was seventh in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.60) and eighth in the 200 IM (2:08.69) in her final high school state meet.
Dowling Catholic amassed 360 points to dethrone Ames for the championship by 32 points. Ankeny was third with 200 points, followed by Iowa City West (184.5), Waukee (150) and Bettendorf (140).
Pleasant Valley, which finished 13th with 63.5 points, earned two podium finishes.
Taylor Buhr placed fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.21) and the 200 medley relay of Grace Veach, Buhr, Jordan Neymeyer and Abby Buechel was sixth in 1:48.73.
Muscatine's Abby Lear was 11th in the 50 free (24.72) and 13th in the 100 free (54.34).