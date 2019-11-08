MARSHALLTOWN — After missing her sophomore season because of concussion problems, Sydney Hanson picked up right where she left off at the Iowa state swimming and diving meet Friday.
The Bettendorf junior bettered her seeding score by 10 points to place fourth, matching her freshman year result.
Hanson scored 451.90 points. Ankeny's Sydney Jorgensen easily bested the field, scoring 513.20 points to win by almost 30.
Hanson and Makayla Hughbanks, who placed 13th with 406.35 points, got Bettendorf off to a fast start in the team standings, with the 19 points trailing only Ankeny.
The Bulldogs also qualified for three spots in Saturday's individual swimming finals, with two of those belonging to Arianna Ottavianelli.
Ottavianelli's preliminary time of 2:06.08 in the 200 individual medley was good for fifth place. Bettendorf just missed having two finalists in the event as Sami Roemer finished ninth, .6 seconds off the final qualifying spot. Roemer will race in the consolation finals today.
You have free articles remaining.
Ottavianelli matched that showing with a fifth place in the 100-yard breaststroke preliminaries as well, finishing in 1:04.74.
After just missing out on the 200 IM finals, Roemer turned in the highest local qualifying finish of the night in the 100 backstroke prelims. The Bulldog senior finished third in 56.44 seconds.
Pleasant Valley will advance Taylor Buhr to the finals of the 100 breaststroke. The sophomore edged Ottavianelli for fourth with a time of 1:04.65.
Buhr will also compete Saturday in the 200 IM, where her time of 2:08.73 was good for 11th place and a spot in the consolation finals.
Muscatine's Abby Lear will be competing in a pair of consolation finals after finishing 12th in the 50 freestyle (24.51) and 14th in the 100 freestyle (54.08).