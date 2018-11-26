Bettendorf has been the top girls swimming and diving program in the Quad-Cities metro for the past three years.
For the third straight year, the Mississippi Athletic Conference champion Bulldogs came home from the state meet with a third-place team trophy.
Coach Mike Ahrens' squad accounts for half of the first team on the Quad-City Times All-Metro girls swimming team.
Alexis Beine, Megan Greenley, Arianna Ottavianelli, Sami Roemer, Emily VanDeWiele and diver Makyla Hughbanks are among the 12 individuals on the top team (10 swimmers, two divers).
Beine, Greenley, Ottavianelli and VanDeWiele are repeat choices for the Bulldogs, who went undefeated in conference duals. Ottavianelli and VanDeWiele each had multiple top-five finishes at the state meet earlier this month in Marshalltown.
The rest of the first team is comprised of Pleasant Valley's Taylor Buhr and Libby Staver along with Muscatine sprinter Abby Lear, Moline's Olivia White and diver Taylor Puglisi and Rock Island senior Mikayla DePover.
White and Puglisi spurred the Maroons to their first conference title in 12 years. DePover won sectional titles in two individual events.
First team
Swimmers
Alexis Beine, sr., Bettendorf: Signed to continue her swim career at St. Louis University, she was eighth at state in 100 butterfly (57.66) and eighth in 100 breaststroke (1:06.29). She also competed on the Bulldogs' 200 freestyle relay, which earned All-American status and a school record (1:35.42).
Taylor Buhr, fr., Pleasant Valley: Participated in a maximum four events at the state meet -- eighth in 400 free relay, 10th in 200 individual medley (2:09.70), 10th in 200 free relay and 12th in 100 breaststroke (1:07.84).
Mikayla DePover, sr., Rock Island: Captured sectional championships in 100 breaststroke (1:07.27) and 100 butterfly (57.70) along with swimming leg on state-qualifying 200 medley relay. She swam a school-record 1:05.27 in 100 breast and went 1:05.89 at state meet.
Megan Greenley, jr., Bettendorf: Among the Bulldogs' top sprinters, she tied for ninth at the state meet in the 100 freestyle (53.64), swam on the state-qualifying 200 medley relay and state runner-up 200 free relay.
Abby Lear, fr., Muscatine: First team all-conference in the 50 and 100 freestyles, Lear placed 13th in both events at the state meet. She swam 24.67 in the 50 free consolation final and 54.00 in the 100 free final.
Arianna Ottavianelli, jr., Bettendorf: Repeat selection was state runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:03.16), fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:04.20) and swam on second place 200 freestyle relay (1:35.42) and fifth place 400 free relay (3:31.53).
Sami Roemer, jr., Bettendorf: Earned a spot in the championship final at state in the 200 individual medley (2:09.28) and was seventh in 100 backstroke (57.94). She also swam on the fifth place 400 free relay and the state-qualifying 200 medley relay.
Libby Staver, sr., Pleasant Valley: Wyoming recruit swam on the fifth place 200 medley relay at state, took seventh in the 500 free (5:11.49), anchored eighth place 400 free relay and was 13th in the 200 free (1:56.78).
Emily VanDeWiele, sr., Bettendorf: Named Mississippi Athletic Conference swimmer of the year, VanDeWiele was on two top-five relays at state (200 free, 400 free) along with taking fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:50.22) and fifth in 100 backstroke (56.83).
Olivia White, jr., Moline: Spurred Maroons to their first conference title in 12 seasons. She repeated as Big Six champion in 200 free and 500 free along with anchoring the 400 free relay. She was sectional runner-up in 500 free with school-record time of 5:13.63.
Divers
Makayla Hughbanks, so., Bettendorf: Placed 12th at state meet, best among Quad-City area competitors, and was first team all-MAC with an 11-dive total of 402 at regionals. She posted 395.55 at the state meet.
Taylor Puglisi, jr., Moline: Collected her second straight sectional title and qualified for state with 11-dive total of 383.25.
Honorable mention
Bettendorf: Zoey Ahrens, jr.; Alex Larson, sr.; Lauren Tumey, sr. Davenport Central: Allison Fellner, sr.; Abbey Klostermann, jr.; Isabelle Shook, sr. Davenport West: Ella Heath, fr.; Tiana Negron, so. Moline: Sophie Greko, fr.; Gabbi Lopez, jr. Pleasant Valley: Christy Bishop, sr.; Abby Buechel, fr.; Emily Clark, so.; Aliz Dalmasso, fr.; Lauren Groenenboom, sr.; Danielle Nauman, sr.; Jordan Neymeyer, jr.; Grace Schons, sr.; Grace Veach, fr. Rock Island: Maria Quilty, sr.; Olivia Sholl, fr. United Township: Brandi LaFountaine, sr.