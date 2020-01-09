Bulldogs swim to rout of Spartans

Stone took home the 500 freestyle in 4:52.56 and the 200 individual medley (1:57.94) and was on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. Sam Mitvalsky was first in the 100 freestyle (47.96) and 200 freestyle (1:48.79) and contributed to the 200 and 400 freestyle victories.

Bulldogs coach Mike Ahrens said the versatility of Stone is going to be huge down the stretch once he figures out the best place to put the sophomore.

"I put him in stuff (Thursday night) that he necessarily won't be in at districts and he performed well," Ahrens said. "He matches up well with a lot of people and he can do anything. He is going to tear it up the next few years."

Bunn said he and his teammates have a better way to describe Stone.

"We have this little joke on the team that Alex is a robot because he never gets tired," Bunn said with a laugh. "He always gives 100 percent. We need that kind of leadership."

Sam Mitvalsky said he was fired up from the beginning after losing to PV last season. He added he did not want to lose to the Spartans his senior year in his own pool.