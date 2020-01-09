Bulldogs swim to rout of Spartans

The forecast score for the Bettendorf-Pleasant Valley dual swim meet was supposed to be a little closer than this.
After looking at possible match-ups and lineups, the Bulldog coaches and athletes thought the meet would be within a 10-point margin. But host Bettendorf went out and buried those projections on Thursday night, winning every event except for one to race past the Spartans, 100-70, in the annual mid-season test for both teams.
Pleasant Valley did lose 10 seniors off of last year's team but still had plenty of talent and came into the meet ranked eighth in the state. The Bulldog athletes said the excitement of the meet and taking on one of their biggest rivals gave them the everything they needed to sweep the relays and have five different individual victories.
The Dogs' Charlie Bunn broke his own pool record from earlier this season in the 50-yard freestyle by clocking in at 21.05 seconds, and he anchored the 200 and 400-freestyle relay teams. But Bunn pointed to the other performances from Alex Stone, Sam Mitvalsky, Carter Anderson, Noah Mitvalsky, Graham Besser and Ben Ketelaar as big reasons the team has a good shot at another trophy at the state meet next month.
Bunn said, in particular, that Sam Mitvalsky and Stone seemed to be "locked in" and on top of their game.
"Those guys have just really been on lately," Bunn said of the duo. "They are a huge part of the team and to have that kind of leadership from them is great. They work so hard in practice every day and set a great example. Especially on the relays, since we definitely want to come back with some relay (state) championships."
Stone took home the 500 freestyle in 4:52.56 and the 200 individual medley (1:57.94) and was on the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams. Sam Mitvalsky was first in the 100 freestyle (47.96) and 200 freestyle (1:48.79) and contributed to the 200 and 400 freestyle victories.
Bulldogs coach Mike Ahrens said the versatility of Stone is going to be huge down the stretch once he figures out the best place to put the sophomore.
"I put him in stuff (Thursday night) that he necessarily won't be in at districts and he performed well," Ahrens said. "He matches up well with a lot of people and he can do anything. He is going to tear it up the next few years."
Bunn said he and his teammates have a better way to describe Stone.
"We have this little joke on the team that Alex is a robot because he never gets tired," Bunn said with a laugh. "He always gives 100 percent. We need that kind of leadership."
Sam Mitvalsky said he was fired up from the beginning after losing to PV last season. He added he did not want to lose to the Spartans his senior year in his own pool.
"This is my favorite meet of the season, and it really is one of the most important ones of the season, honestly," Mitvalsky said. "PV is good team and us and them are really neck-and-neck in competition most of the time so I think we were ready. I went best times (untapered) in my events and just having everyone in the stands cheering and fired up. It really does give you a shot of adrenaline."
Mitvalsky said when he saw his winning time in the 100 freestyle, he had an instant reaction.
"I slapped the water I was so excited," he said. "But everyone swam really well and fed off of each others energy."
Anderson won the 100 butterfly (54.42) while Ketelaar claimed the 100 breaststroke (1:02.41) for Bettendorf's other wins. Besser and Noah Mitvalsky each chipped in on the relay victories. Besser on the medley and 200 freestyle and Mitvalsky in the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Keaton Weaver chipped in two third-place finishes for the Dogs in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle.
Pleasant Valley's one victory of the meet was the best race of the evening as Nate Martell edged out Bunn in the 100 backstroke. Bunn usually does not swim this event but wanted to take on his good friend Martell to see what would happen. Martell was able to overtake Bunn on the final lap to claim the race with a time of 53.79 to Bunn's 54.12.
"We've been swimming together and against each other for eight years so to have this opportunity to go against him was amazing," Martell said. "That is my main event so to go against such a great competitor and amazing athlete and get a win feels awesome. That last 25 (yards) was huge because I have really been working on my increasing my stroke tempo and putting in the extra work and it turned out well."
Ryan Vance and Parker Paulson turned in solid performances for the visitors. Vance took second in the 200 freestyle (1:50.48) and 100 freestyle (49.95). Paulson was runner-up in the 200 IM (2:00.60) and 100 breaststroke (1:04.25). Ryland Feist (500 freestyle), Eric Hedgren (100 butterfly) and Brett Little (50 freestyle) also put up second-place finishes for the Spartans.