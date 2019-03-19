Charlie Bunn had a season to savor.
Four state championships. Four All-American honors. Four school records.
The Bettendorf junior sprinter is at the forefront of this year's Quad-City Times All-Metro team after leading his team to a third-place finish at the state meet in Iowa City last month.
Bunn won state titles in the 50 and 100 freestyles along with anchoring the victorious 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
A five-time state champion, Bunn became just the seventh Iowa boys swimmer to claim four titles in the same state meet. He'll have a chance to add four more crowns next season.
Bettendorf teammates Andrew Ottavianelli and Alex Stone joined Bunn on the 10-member first team.
Pleasant Valley, which won its first Mississippi Athletic Conference dual team title and the district championship, has four swimmers on the first team.
Kevin Burke, a Division I prospect and state runner-up in two events, leads the Spartans along with seniors Dominik Gnad, Jacob McCredie and freshman Parker Paulson.
Moline senior Austin Morris, a sectional champion and state qualifier in two individual events, also is on the first team along with Davenport Central freshman Kyle Hopewell and Muscatine junior Daylon Shelangoski.
First team
Charlie Bunn, jr., Bettendorf: The Mississippi Athletic Conference swimmer of the year won a maximum four state titles, garnered automatic All-American status and school records in the 50 freestyle (20.42) and 100 freestyle (44.94) along with the 200 free relay (1:23.56) and 400 free relay (3:05.10).
Kevin Burke, sr., Pleasant Valley: Headed to swim at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, Burke was state runner-up in the 50 free (20.61) and second in the 100 backstroke (50.41). He also swam on two state-qualifying relays for the Spartans.
Dominik Gnad, sr., Pleasant Valley: First team all-MAC in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle, Gnad placed ninth at state in IM (1:58.93). He swam 4:53.12 in the 500 at district competition, and also was part of the Spartans' 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Kyle Hopewell, fr., Davenport Central: Placed second at state meet in 100 butterfly (51.07) and won district title in event at 51.10. He also participated on the 200 medley and 400 free relays at state meet.
Jacob McCredie, sr., Pleasant Valley: Earned a third-place finish at state meet in 100 breaststroke (59.05). McCredie was on the MAC's first team for breaststroke and second team for 200 and 400 free relays.
Austin Morris, sr., Moline: Illinois sectional champion and state qualifier in the 100 butterfly (51.56) and 100 backstroke (50.46), Morris was Big Six Conference champion in 200 medley relay, 100 backstroke, 200 free relay and runner-up in 100 fly.
Andrew Ottavianelli, sr., Bettendorf: University of Denver swim recruit was fifth at state meet in 50 free (21.02), sixth in 100 free (46.76) and led off state championship 200 and 400 free relays that earned school records and automatic All-American status.
Parker Paulson, fr., Pleasant Valley: Claimed district championship in 200 IM (1:57.44) and placed 16th at state meet. He was second team all-MAC in the 100 butterfly (53.91) and a state qualifier.
Daylon Shelangoski, jr., Muscatine: Placed 10th at the state meet in 100 fly (53.15) and was on Muscatine's state-qualifying 200 and 400 free relays. Shelangoski was first-team all-MAC in the 100 fly.
Alex Stone, fr., Bettendorf: Earned a spot on the podium at the state meet in the 200 freestyle with a fourth-place finish (1:42.69) and took ninth in the 500 free (4:46.20). He swam on Bettendorf's state championship 400 free relay.
Honorable mention
Bettendorf: Ben Ketelaar, jr.; Sam Mitvalsky, jr.; CJ Myers, sr.; Luke Nickles, sr. Davenport Central: Wyatt Land, jr. Kewanee: Gage Behnke, jr. Moline: Remi Greko, jr.; Steven Klumb, jr.; Peter Son, sr.; Henry Van Note, sr.; Raymond Wiese, sr. Muscatine: Ryan Boeding, so.; Wade Whiteside, sr. Pleasant Valley: Bryan Caraman, fr.; Spencer Clark, sr.; Nate Martell, jr.; Ryan Vance, fr. Rock Island: Ryan Nickel, jr.; Grant Osborn, sr.