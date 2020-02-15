BUNN-O-MATIC: Bulldogs' Bunn claims four state golds, again

The Bulldogs were seeded first in four events. They backed it up in each instance.

“That’s a lot of pressure, but those guys stood up to the pressure and battled it head-on,” Ahrens said. “We can only control what we do, and we did all we could today.”

Bunn’s time of 20.18 in the 50 free broke the previous record of 20.29 by Iowa City West’s Will Scott. Then about 30 minutes later, he cruised to a title in the 100 free in 44.41. Mitvalsky was second in 45.69.

In the 200 free relay, Mitvalsky, his little brother, Noah, Alex Stone and Bunn teamed for a win in a school-record time of 1:23.18.

The Bulldogs capped it in style.

Trailing through the first two legs of the 400 free relay, Stone almost made up the difference in the third leg and Bunn snatched the lead by the first turn of the anchor leg. The 3:02.38 bested its district time by more than four seconds.

Mitvalsky also was third in the 50 free.

“This is more than I could imagine,” Mitvalsky said. “It is a best way to end a season. I feel really accomplished. I worked hard and felt like I got a good payoff.”

Ahrens said Mitvalsky’s rise this season even surprised him.